Verizon brings free STEM learning to youth on HBCUs, HSIs and community college campuses

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Innovative Learning, the company’s signature education initiative focused on driving digital equity and inclusion through a suite of programs and resources, is continuing to partner with the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to bring the Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) and community colleges.



Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers is a free, project-based immersive STEM program open to middle school students in under-resourced communities to explore STEM subjects, learn problem-solving skills and gain exposure to career opportunities in technology fields. In 2023, 90% of students in the summer program said they enjoy learning new things that involve STEM and 83% said that they can use STEM to impact issues affecting the community, nation, and/or the world. This year, Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers is expanding and now able to accommodate more students: from 11,900 last year to 13,500+ students this year.

The program’s interactive curriculum, developed by Verizon in partnership with Arizona State University’s J. Orin Edson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute, centers on four educational tracks: immersive media, smart solutions, digital product innovations and artificial intelligence. Participating students receive mentorship, access to next-gen technology – such as 3D printing, augmented reality (AR) and robotics, and hands-on training connected to real-world challenges that help teach design thinking and social entrepreneurship. The program is held on the campuses of 45 HBCUs, HSIs and community colleges across the country.

"As tech and AI continue accelerating the pace of innovation, it’s up to all business leaders to ensure digital equity and inclusion,” said Rose Stuckey Kirk, Verizon’s Chief Corporate Social Responsibility Officer. “One of our many strategies to address this is Verizon Innovative Learning’s STEM Achievers summer program, in partnership with NACCE, which provides students with hands-on learning, mentorship, and opportunities to engage with emerging technologies and develop the necessary skills to succeed in the digital workforce. The opportunity for students to engage with tech over the summer and propel their own learning and digital skills can set them up for success during the school year, beyond middle school and in life. Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers do big and bold things through the program and beyond – both inside and outside the classroom – and Verizon is honored to be part of their journey.”

Free registration is now open for parents to sign up their rising 6th - 8th grade students for the summer sessions being offered in-person. The Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers program also consists of one in-person full-day workshop, both in the fall and spring, onsite at the partner college. To sign up for Verizon Innovative Learning STEM Achievers, please visit here.

Next-gen learning for all

Teachers and students can also leverage Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, an award-winning, free education portal that makes next-gen learning tools, including a curated collection of lesson plans, available to all. Through Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, K-12 educators nationwide gain free access to over 375 lesson plans with 22 corresponding augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) apps. The education portal also provides educators with extensive training and resources, including over 50 professional development courses. Educators can visit Verizon.com/Learning to sign up.

Verizon Innovative Learning, Verizon's award-winning education initiative, is celebrating over a decade of commitment to addressing barriers to digital inclusion for students and teachers. Since 2012, the initiative has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity, reaching over 7 million students. Verizon Innovative Learning provides free technology, internet access and innovative learning programs to students in under-resourced communities – enabling students to develop the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to build an innovative workforce of the future. A key initiative under Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement, Verizon Innovative Learning is helping to drive the company’s goal to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Hope Arcuri Armanus

Hope.Arcuri.Armanus@verizon.com

646-983-4148