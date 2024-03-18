Eye Tracking Market size worth $ 11144.83 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 32.47% CAGR – Report By Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Eye Tracking Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.47% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 1556.86 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11144.83 Million by the end of the forecast period.





Eye Tracking Market Overview

Surging Demand for UX Optimization: The Eye Tracking Market experiences a significant increase as organizations prioritize design that focuses on the needs and preferences of users. Utilizing accurate and detailed observations empowers the improvement of products, strengthening client contentment and loyalty, and stimulating market expansion.

Advancements in Healthcare Technologies: The healthcare industry's implementation of Eye Tracking Market solutions drives innovation. By utilizing gaze-tracking technology, healthcare providers may enhance patient care across several stages, including diagnostics and rehabilitation. This not only improves the quality of treatment but also contributes to the growth of the market.

High Initial Investment: The Eye Tracking Market encounters resistance due to substantial initial expenses. Although there are long-term advantages, limitations in financial resources restrict the acceptance and inhibit the expansion of the market among small and medium-sized enterprises, consequently decelerating overall progress.

Data Privacy Concerns: The increasing scrutiny of data privacy presents significant issues. The complexity of regulatory compliance and consumer apprehensions discourage adoption, requiring strong steps to alleviate worries and maintain market momentum.

Geographic Dominance:

In 2022, North America had the highest market share and is expected to experience substantial growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. The Eye Tracking Market is seeing expansion due to the increasing use of eye-tracking technology in the North American healthcare industry for purposes such as diagnostics, patient monitoring, neurology, ophthalmology, and rehabilitation.

Eye Tracking Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Tobii AB, SR Research, Seeing Machines Ltd., PRS IN VIVO, Smart Eye AB, Eyetracking, Inc., Sensomotoric Instruments GmbH (Apple Inc.), LC Technologies, Inc., Ergoneers GmbH, and EyeTech Digital Systems. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Eye Tracking Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Eye Tracking Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Eye Tracking Market into Tracking Type, Offering, Vertical, Application, And Geography.

Eye Tracking Market, by Tracking Type Mobile Eye Tracking Remote Eye Tracking

Eye Tracking Market, by Offering Hardware Software Services

Eye Tracking Market, by Vertical Automotive Consumer Electronics Healthcare Research Retail Others

Eye Tracking Market, by Application AR/VR Assistive Communication Automotive Vehicles Consumer Applications Human Behavior and Market Research Others

Eye Tracking Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



