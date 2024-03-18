PriceSpider Doubles Down on Innovation with New Commerce Enablement Capabilities

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PriceSpider , the market leader in brand commerce enablement solutions, which manages more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, today announced several new tools and enhancements that increase brands’ power to build seamless omnichannel experiences. The new integrations build on PriceSpider’s industry-leading tech stack to deliver even more actionable insights, increased sales conversions and enhanced product management in line with their commitment to put control of the customer journey in the hands of brands.



Research consistently shows that friction in the path to purchase often results in lost sales and cart abandonment. With these updates, PriceSpider is unlocking new capabilities that automatically maintain product listings and provide insights into the full customer journey for better, more data-driven decision-making.

“Our team is constantly innovating to empower brands to deliver seamless shopping experiences while unlocking new efficiencies and opportunities for growth,“ said Anthony Ferry, CEO of PriceSpider. “With these latest advancements to our commerce platform, we're paving the way for a future where every interaction is optimized.”

Platform enhancements include:

Automatic Product Listing Updates with “Auto-Create”: New capability automates the process of manually maintaining product feeds for brands and simplifies product management within a ‘Where to Buy’ solution. By automatically pulling information from the brand’s website and third-party sources, the platform populates any missing product information to streamline the ‘Where to Buy’ process, maximize conversion opportunities for new products and reduce overall product feed maintenance. Self-service tools are also available to give brands additional agility to make quick hands-on adjustments.

New capability automates the process of manually maintaining product feeds for brands and simplifies product management within a ‘Where to Buy’ solution. By automatically pulling information from the brand’s website and third-party sources, the platform populates any missing product information to streamline the ‘Where to Buy’ process, maximize conversion opportunities for new products and reduce overall product feed maintenance. Self-service tools are also available to give brands additional agility to make quick hands-on adjustments. Enhanced Data Sharing for Better Reporting : New data sharing platform provides brands with their own dedicated, secure warehouse featuring direct query capabilities, API connectivity and native connectors. The platform empowers brands with on-demand access to PriceSpider's proprietary data so they can gain a custom, holistic view of their omnichannel funnel and ecommerce presence. Additionally, brands can integrate this data into their own business intelligence tools and data lakes to unearth findings that drive strategic decisions and catapult overall performance.

: New data sharing platform provides brands with their own dedicated, secure warehouse featuring direct query capabilities, API connectivity and native connectors. The platform empowers brands with on-demand access to PriceSpider's proprietary data so they can gain a custom, holistic view of their omnichannel funnel and ecommerce presence. Additionally, brands can integrate this data into their own business intelligence tools and data lakes to unearth findings that drive strategic decisions and catapult overall performance. More Purchasing Options for Shoppers: New ‘Click to Retailer’ feature offers brands even more flexibility over the customer experience with different paths to purchase that can be created and enabled within minutes through self-service admin. The new capability expands PriceSpider’s shoppable solutions offerings with another way to convert traffic and drive sales by sending shoppers directly to a retailer’s page.



PriceSpider’s Product Auto-Create tool is currently in beta with select customers who are already reporting significant gains in maintenance efficiency.

This news builds on recent additions to PriceSpider's Brand Monitor digital shelf analytics solution, which introduced more self-service tooling, enhanced price monitoring, optimized data capturing and AI-powered capabilities to meet skyrocketing demand.

About PriceSpider

PriceSpider is reinventing the way brands conduct commerce with data solutions that help them deliver the shopping experiences today’s shoppers demand. For more than 20 years, our platform has helped the world’s most loved brands streamline the path to purchase and collect actionable insights about their products – and their customers. With more retailer relationships in more countries than anyone else, we help brands build seamless omnichannel experiences—with ecommerce solutions that empower their customers to easily find the products they’re looking for, get the best possible price and make every moment shoppable. Visit www.pricespider.com to learn more.



