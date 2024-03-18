ISC Recognized as a Saskatchewan Top Employer for 16th Consecutive Year

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") has been recognized as one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2024, marking 16 successive years achieving this designation. ISC received this recognition as an employer in 2024 for leading our industry and offering an exceptional place to work in Saskatchewan.



“We recognize that the driving force behind our success is our people,” said ISC President and CEO, Shawn Peters. “Investing in our people has been one of our core values and has made us the company we are today. I am fortunate to be part of such an exceptional organization, headquartered here in Saskatchewan, but with team members across Canada, as well as internationally. My thanks go out to all of our employees for their unwavering commitment to our customers, investors, partners, and to each other."

ISC and other employers throughout Saskatchewan were evaluated by the editors from Canada's Top 100 Employers using criteria such as physical workplace; social and work atmosphere; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

At ISC, some of our notable programs and initiatives include:

a people-first culture that supports, connects and unites our employees over a shared passion to better our communities. ISC strives to create an environment where each employee is empowered both professionally and personally, and our community partners are able to expand their reach in ways they haven’t before;





an Employee Assistance Program available to our employees and their families 24/7, offering confidential assistance from qualified professionals such as counsellors, financial consultants, health professionals, lawyers and more;





offering flexible work arrangements and paid personal days that help employees balance work and their personal lives;





workspaces in extraordinary locations that foster productivity and a feeling of community, encouraging innovation and growth through free-to-employee luncheons and seminars; and





an interactive corporate intranet allowing employees from across Canada and across the world to engage on a regular basis, stay up to date on the most current Company news, and feel united no matter their office location.



Learn more about ISC as a Saskatchewan Top Employer at reviews.canadastop100.com/top-employer-isc.

For information about ISC careers opportunities, including benefits, visit company.isc.ca/careers.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca