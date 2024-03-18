Deep-Cycle Battery Market Size to Reach US$ US$3.8 Bn in 2030, Fairfield Market Research Forecasts 7.4% CAGR

London, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global deep-cycle battery market is poised to witness a stable surge, growing at U$S 3.8 Bn in 2030, showing a considerable increase from US$2.3 Bn attained in 2023. This growth is driven by a predicted CAGR of 7.4% from the period 2023 to 2030.



The growing adoption of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power has driven the demand for deep-cycle batteries for energy storage applications. Also, the automotive industry's shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles has fuelled the demand for deep-cycle batteries for use as traction batteries.

Get Sample Copy of Report at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/deep-cycle-battery-market/request-sample

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$2.3 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$3.8 Bn CAGR 7.4% Growth Drivers Advancements in Battery Technology.

Growth in Renewable Energy Applications

Growing Demand for Energy Storage Solutions Segmentation By Type (Flooded Lead-acid Batteries (FLA), Valve Regulated Lead-acid Batteries (VRLA)

By Application (Stationary, Automotive, Motive Platform) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Deep-cycle batteries are used in off-grid and grid-tied solar systems, as well as wind energy storage systems, to store excess energy generated during periods of high production for use during times of low production or high demand. The increasing need for reliable electricity supply in such locations is driving the demand for deep-cycle batteries.

“As the need for energy storage solutions increases, driven by factors such as grid stabilization, peak shaving, and demand response, deep-cycle batteries are becoming increasingly important. They offer a viable solution for storing excess energy generated during off-peak hours for use during peak demand periods,” says the analyst.

Deep-cycle batteries are used in off-grid and grid-tied solar systems, as well as wind energy storage systems, to store excess energy generated during periods of high production for use during times of low production or high demand.

For More Industry Insights Read: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/deep-cycle-battery-market

Key Research Insights

The flooded lead-acid batteries (FLA) category dominated the industry in 2023.

The motive platform segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of market share for deep-cycle batteries globally.

The market for deep-cycle batteries is expanding in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the largest global deep-cycle battery market share.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Motive Platform is Expected to Surge Ahead Throughout the Forecast Period

The motive platform category dominated the industry. Motive platform offers analytics and data to the battery business. Battery distributors, manufacturers, and consumers can all benefit from the company's platform by tracking and analysing battery performance.

The data from the Motive Platform can be utilised to enhance battery usage, production, and design.

The automotive category is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the projected period. The automotive deep-cycle battery business has enormous potential for future growth.





FLA Category Continues to Dominate

The flooded lead-acid batteries (FLA) segment dominated the market in 2023. FLA batteries are a well-liked option for deep-cycle applications because of their performance and price.

Other deep-cycle battery types, such as lithium-ion and valve-regulated lead-acid (VRLA) batteries, are becoming more and more competitive with them.

The automotive category is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the projected period. The automotive deep-cycle battery business has enormous potential for future growth.





Key Report Highlights

The key trend anticipated to fuel the deep-cycle battery market growth is the demand for effective energy storage technologies.

The growing use of renewable energy sources drives the market growth.

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles, driven by concerns about environmental pollution and the depletion of fossil fuels, is boosting the demand for deep-cycle batteries





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Poised for Noteworthy Expansion

The presence of major regional companies is driving expansion in the North American deep-cycle battery market. A few major companies, including Trojan Battery, Exide Technologies, and Johnson Controls, control the majority of the deep-cycle battery business in North America. These companies sell a variety of deep-cycle batteries, ranging in size from big industrial batteries to little golf cart batteries.

New companies entering the industry, like Panasonic, and Tesla, are also becoming visible. In contrast to conventional lead-acid batteries, these businesses are creating new kinds of deep-cycle batteries called lithium-ion batteries, which have longer lifespans and higher energy densities.

Asia Pacific Remains the Largest Revenue Contributor

Due to the growing need for automobiles, it is anticipated to dominate Asia Pacific. Based on utilisation, Asia Pacific is predicted to hold a significant portion of the global deep-cycle battery market in the upcoming years.

Deep-cycle battery demand is expected to rise in the upcoming year due to the growing need for automobiles, particularly electric ones, and the expansion of telecommunication networks in China, India, and South Korea.

Deep-cycle battery manufacturers in Asia are expected to find great opportunities because of the growing demand for off-grid power reserve equipment in emerging nations such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia.





Key Companies Profiled in the Global Deep-cycle Battery Market

C&D Technologies Inc.

Trojan Battery

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Crown Battery Manufacturing Co.

Johnson Controls International Plc

EnerSys

EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd.

Exide Technologies

Rolls Battery

GS Yuasa Corp.

Battery Manufacturing Company

HBL Power Systems Ltd

Global Deep-Cycle Battery Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Type Coverage, By Application Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/deep-cycle-battery-market

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter