Fabric Softener Market Soars High to US$32 Bn by 2030, Predicts Fairfield Market Research in a New Study

London, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global fabric softeners market is estimated to undergo a notable surge, exhibiting a valuation of US$32 Bn by 2030, signifying a substantial increase from US$21.8 Bn obtained in 2023. This growth is driven by a healthy CAGR of 5.6% during the estimation period from 2023 to 2030.



The fabric softeners market is driven by several factors such as comprehensive research and product innovations, growing consumer demand for upscale and luxury fabric softeners. Demand for fabric softeners varied across regions, influenced by factors such as cultural preferences, lifestyle changes, and economic conditions.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$21.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$32 Bn CAGR 5.6% Growth Drivers Expanding Distribution Channels

Growing Awareness Among Consumers about Fabric Care and Hygiene

A Trend toward Premiumization in the Fabric Softener Market Segmentation By Nature (Organic, Conventional)

By Product Type (Tablets, Dryer Bars, Liquid, Sheets, Sprays)

By End User (Household, Hospitality Industry, Laundry Services, Textile Industry, and Others) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

With growing environmental awareness among consumers, there was a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable fabric softeners. Manufacturers were investing in research and development to create products that are biodegradable, use less water, and have minimal impact on the environment.

Consumers were increasingly seeking fabric softeners that offer convenience and versatility, such as those compatible with various types of washing machines and suitable for use with different fabric types, including delicate fabrics. Consumers are becoming more aware of the advantages of fabric softeners, such as reduced fabric wear and tear, wrinkle prevention, and adding a nice aroma to clothing.

“New fabric conditioner producers can use several tactics to increase revenue and build a solid brand. By providing distinctive features or formulations that stand out in the market, new competitors might set themselves apart with their products. This could involve eco-friendly and hypoallergenic choices, creative packaging, or specialised fabric conditioners for certain fabrics. Developing a unique selling proposition (USP) can draw customers to search for improved, novel products,” says the analyst.

There is an increasing demand for premium fabric softeners that provide extra benefits, such as being created with natural components, being hypoallergenic, or being developed for specific materials.

People are increasingly seeking products personalised to their specific requirements. This will lead to more personalised fabric softeners, such as those developed for certain materials or skin types.

Key Research Insights

The Key businesses are boosting their brands to differentiate themselves from the competition, which is driving the market growth.

The liquid segment is anticipated to dominate in terms of market share for fabric softeners globally.

The specialty retail store category for fabric softeners is highly prevalent.

The market for fabric softeners is expanding in North America.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global fabric softener market





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Liquid Category Dominated the Industry

Demand for liquid products is most widespread . Customers prefer softeners to prevent clothing fading, stretching, and gathering fuzz. Moreover, liquid conditioner increases garment durability by slowing down the yarn's strand mobility.

Large detergent manufacturers have released machine-safe liquid fabric softeners. These goods are well-liked in the textile, hospitality, and residential sectors, as well as laundry services.

The sheets category is anticipated to grow substantially throughout the projected period. These products soften clothing, offer a calming scent, and help remove creases and static.

Key companies in the market concentrate on developing new products to meet the growing demand. Henkel introduced dryer sheets in January 2016 under the New Snuggle Plus SuperFresh brand. The product's proprietary odor-eliminating technology ensures that garments stay soft and fresh for an extended period.

Organic Softeners Dominated the Market

Organic softeners dominate as consumers show greater preference for eco-friendly laundry care solutions. Customers prefer eco-friendly and organic laundry care solutions since they have a lower environmental impact. Furthermore,

Many industry manufacturers focus more on organic ingredients in products such as coconut oil, olive oil, and others because they are efficient enough not to injure the washer's hands and do not bleach off colors from the cloth.

The conventional category is projected to experience the significant market growth. These consist of artificial components like silicones and quaternary ammonium

compounds.

The Specialty Retail Stores Category Led the Market Growth

Specialty retail stores bring in the highest revenue and led the market growth in 2022. These stores specialise in certain goods, such as natural or organic products, or products for a specific consumer, such as babies or pets. They normally have a lesser product range than supermarkets, although they may provide specialised or specialty items.

The online category is expected to grow notably in the fabric softener machine market during the forecast period. E-commerce has had a tremendous impact on the fabric softener and conditioner sector.

Online platforms give consumers ease, a large product range, and the ability to compare costs, causing them to purchase online.





Key Report Highlights

The use of laundry care products, such as fabric softeners and conditioners, has increased due to the expanding urban population and the increase in dual-income households.

A key trend expected to fuel the fabric softener market growth is that growing businesses are boosting their brands to differentiate themselves from the competition while demand for eco-friendly fabric softeners is increasing.

Consumers seeking a larger selection of specialised fabric softeners or assistance from knowledgeable staff may benefit from visiting specialty retail establishments.





Insights into Regional Analysis

Sales Heighten in North America as Convenience Products Gain Momentum

The high percentage of the population in the working age group, and high disposable income is driving expansion in the North American fabric softener market.

In the US, and Canada, a high concentration of working-age people, and discretionary money are anticipated to drive growth. Proctor & Gamble's two brands, Bounce, and Downy, allowed it to hold more than 50% of the American market share.

Furthermore, American consumers' fast-paced lifestyle is fueling the fabric conditioner market. Time-conscious American homes find these goods appealing since they reduce the time spent ironing, offering convenience.





Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Hold Dominant Share in the Fabric Softener Market

Asia Pacific is likely to hold a dominant share in the fabric softener industry. Growing discretionary income, especially across the fast-developing nations like China, and India, is anticipated to be a positive aspect.

The growing competition between regional and international firms also impacts the industry dynamics.

Strong local manufacturers like Karnataka Soaps & Detergents Ltd., and Jyothi Laboratories Ltd., among others, are expected to compete with Procter & Gamble and other major players in India.

Key Companies in Global Fabric Softeners Market

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Unilever

Henkel

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

The Clorox Company

Others





