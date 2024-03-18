Egg Powder Market Size to Hit US$2.6 Billion by 2030, Foresees Fairfield Market Research in a New Report

London, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global egg powder market is whisking up a storm, projected to reach a value of US$2.6 Bn by 2030, a decent leap from US$1.8 Bn in 2022. This growth is fueled by a perfect storm of consumer trends – a growing health consciousness, busier lifestyles demanding convenience, and a flourishing food manufacturing sector. Let's delve deeper into the factors driving this market expansion and explore exciting opportunities for the future.



With a growing health-conscious consumer cluster striving for protein, the prospects for this market appear to be unwavering. Spotlight on health and wellness will remain among the major drivers for the global egg powder market.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2030 Market Size in 2022 US$1.8 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2030 US$2.6 Bn CAGR 5.3% Growth Drivers Notable Shifts in Dietary Lifestyle

Rising Inclination Toward Shelf-Stable Ingredients

Increasing Application Base Segmentation By Type (Whole Egg, Egg White, Egg Yolk)

By End Use (Food & Beverage, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharma, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed & Pet Food, HoReCa, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Stores, Online) Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

A company analyst explains, “Consumers crave protein-rich options, and egg powder steps up to the plate with its high protein content, low cholesterol profile, and essential amino acids. This versatility allows its inclusion in various products like baked goods, dietary supplements, and functional foods”.

In addition to convenience, extended shelf-life, and ease of storage make egg powder an ideal savior for busy households. Food manufacturers also benefit from its ability to enhance product functionality, and nutritional value without compromising shelf-life.

The report also highlights applications growing beyond the kitchen. “Personal care, pharma, and animal feed represent the most potent areas of application for egg powder manufacturers,” says the analyst.

Key Research Insights

Whole egg powder reign supreme, whereas the egg whites category is poised to accelerate.

Demand remains the maximum in F&B while brands in dietary supplements are likely to register a higher rate of uptake.

Online stores steal the show but convenience stores gather momentum.

Asia Pacific continues to be the significant market for egg powder sales through 2030. Emerging as the rising star, the region is also expected to be witnessing the fastest growth rate.

North America boasts a well-developed food sector, and a strong focus on high-protein diets, which further translates to a growing demand for convenient and long-lasting egg products, propelling market growth.





Insights into Segmentation Analysis

Whole Egg Leads the Pack

The whole egg powder category currently holds the crown, dominating the market due to its broad appeal and versatility for various food products.

The ease of use, and comprehensive combined benefits of egg whites (protein), and egg yolks (nutritional richness) make it a popular choice for food manufacturers.

Offering the combined benefits of egg whites for protein and egg yolks for rich flavour and essential nutrients, whole egg powder caters to a wide range of applications in food production.

The growing market for nutritionally balanced food products further fuels the dominance of the whole egg segment.

Egg Whites Gain Momentum

The egg white powder category is not far behind and boasts the fastest growth rate. This surge is driven by two key trends, i.e., the growing demand for low-cholesterol options, and the popularity of high-protein diets.

Egg white powder, with its high protein content, and diverse uses in baking goods, sports nutrition, and fitness supplements, is a much sought-after ingredient.

Its adaptability to different dietary trends and tastes, coupled with its undeniable nutritional value aligning perfectly with the health-conscious consumer's focus on protein intake, positions egg white powder for continued rapid growth.

Food & Beverages Take the Cake

This segment reigns supreme due to the widespread use of egg powder in processed foods, confections, and bakery items.

The extended shelf-life, nutritional value, and adaptability of egg powder collectively contribute significantly to its success.

Dietary Supplements Await Inclusion

While the F&B category dominates the market due to the widespread use of egg powder in various culinary applications (bakery, confectionery, and processed foods), the dietary supplements sector is witnessing a significant acceleration. Consumers' expanding focus on health and wellness is a key driver.

Egg powder's rich profile of proteins, vitamins, and minerals makes it a valuable ingredient for dietary supplements.

The growing market for people seeking convenient, nutrient-dense products to support their well-being, combined with a heightened awareness of the nutritional benefits of egg-derived products, is driving demand in this segment.

Online Sales Take the Lead

Online sales poach a growing share of the market, driven by the ease and accessibility offered by eCommerce platforms.

Online retailers cater to modern consumer preferences by offering a wide variety of egg powder products at competitive prices, with the added convenience of doorstep delivery.

The ease of comparison, access to reviews, and the ability to make informed decisions further contribute to the dominance of the online segment.

Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for convenience. This trend is reflected in the booming online segment of the egg powder market.

Online retailers offer a wide selection, competitive pricing, and doorstep delivery, fueling market growth.

Convenience Stores Gear up

The convenience store segment is picking up, and will experience the most rapid growth. This is primarily fueled by the rising demand for instant and portable purchasing options.

Convenience stores cater to customers' urgent needs by providing a range of essential goods, including egg powder.

The ever-present convenience factor, and the possibility of impulse purchases further propel this segment's explosive expansion as consumers seek quick and easy ways to shop.

Key Report Highlights

The growing interest in functional foods, and nutraceuticals opens promising avenues for egg powder. Its rich nutritional profile positions it as a valuable ingredient for products catering to consumers seeking health benefits beyond basic nutrition.

The rise of plant-based diets presents a significant opportunity. Manufacturers can explore creating plant-protein alternatives to traditional egg powder, catering to the growing demand for vegan options.

Advancements in processing techniques offer exciting prospects. Continuous R&D in food technology can optimise production processes, leading to improved product quality, enhanced nutritional value, and better flavour retention.





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America Remains the Undisputed Champion

North America reigns supreme as the leading market for egg powder consumption. This dominance can be attributed to several factors, including a well-established food industry and a strong cultural inclination towards protein-rich dietary patterns.

Consumers in the region place a high value on convenience and nutritional content, driving the demand for egg powder across various food applications.

A robust distribution network, stringent quality regulations, and an established infrastructure further solidify North America's position as the global leader in egg powder consumption.

Asia Pacific on the Rise

Driven by changing dietary habits, growing awareness of egg powder benefits, and a flourishing food manufacturing sector, the region largely gains from rapid urbanisation, and rising disposable income levels.

The Asia Pacific region is the undisputed frontrunner in terms of growth. This rapid expansion is fueled by an aging population with rising disposable incomes, coupled with a shift in dietary preferences towards protein-rich, convenient, and easy-to-prepare meals.

As urbanisation, and lifestyle changes sweep across the region, the demand for processed foods and dietary supplements (both of which heavily utilise egg powder) continues to rise.

The region's thriving food processing sector and growing consumer awareness of the dietary benefits of egg powder significantly contribute to its rapid market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Europe Remains the Most Well-Seasoned

Europe benefits from a mature food industry, and the increasing use of egg powder across various applications.

Growing consumer preferences for convenient and healthy food options are significant drivers in this region.

Key Companies Leading Global Egg Powder Industry

Eurovo S.R.L

Sanovo Group

Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.

Weko Group

Kewpie Egg Corporation

Rose Acre Farms, Inc.

Pulviver

TM Ovostar

Adriaan Goede BV

Ovostar Union N.V.

Global Egg Powder Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - (By Type Coverage, By End User Coverage, By Distribution Channel Coverage, By Geographic Coverage and By Company): https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/egg-powder-market

