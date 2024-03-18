The YMCA to Open New Child Care Space For Westboro Families

OTTAWA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA of National Capital Region is pleased to announce the opening of a new licensed child care centre in the Westboro community. Located in the Churchill Alternative School, the centre will provide 39 spaces for toddler and preschool-age children (18 months - 4 years) and will be ready to help meet the growing needs of local families by the summer or fall of 2024.



Supported by funding through the Canada-Ontario Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, the Early Learning Department at the Ottawa Carleton District School Board selected the Churchill Alternative School as a location for toddler and preschool care and the YMCA was chosen as its operator.

“Churchill Alternative School is a proud part of the Westboro community,” says Vanessa Ogungbemile, Principal of Churchill Alternative School. “We know high-quality and affordable childcare remains critical for many families in our area. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with the YMCA as they provide families with new childcare spaces within our safe and inviting learning environment."

There is currently a shortage of affordable, high-quality child care options in Ottawa, yet it is an important factor in providing parents, most often women, with an option to enter or return to the workforce. Caregivers are reassured when their children thrive in a safe and enriching environment that contributes to their healthy development.

“We know that new child care spaces are critical to the healthy growth of our children and communities,” says Trevor McAlmont, President and CEO of the YMCA of the National Capital Region. “The Y is well positioned and eager to support the needs of local families by expanding our high-quality, reliable, and affordable licensed child care services across our communities.”

The YMCA of the National Capital region has been providing child care in our region for 24 years. Currently, the Y serves 290 families and 440 children in our child care programs annually. The YMCA’s newest licensed child care centre at the Churchill Alternative School will be ready to welcome families in the Summer or Fall of 2024, once facility upgrades are complete.

More information, including details about registration, will be shared with the community in coming weeks.

About the YMCA of the National Capital Region:

Founded in 1867, the YMCA of the National Capital Region is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities. The organization is committed to nurturing the potential of children, teens and young adults, promoting healthy living and supporting vulnerable people within the community. The Y serves thousands of people across the Ottawa region each year. A focus on inclusiveness and accessibility means people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are served through all stages of life. To learn more visit ymcaottawa.ca.

