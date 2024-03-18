Use of Fiber Based Packaging in the Food and Beverage Sector Propping Up the Demand in the Fiber Based Packaging Market, Projected to Reach at a US$ 372.7 Billion by 2034 | FMI

NEWARK, Del, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fiber based packaging market is expected to be valued at US$ 308.8 billion in 2024. The market is expected to progress at a consistent rate over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 1.9%. By 2034, the value of the market is forecasted to have inflated to US$ 372.7 billion.



Rising inclination toward sustainability is a primary contributing factor to the growth of the fiber based packaging market. As both consumers and manufacturers become more aware of sustainability concerns, fiber based packaging is being preferred over plastic packaging. The need to adhere to governmental standards regarding sustainability are also guiding stakeholders

The fiber based packaging industry is advancing with the development of various end-user industries. Food & beverage is a prominent end-user industry that is propelling the demand for fiber based packaging. Other industries whose use is helping out the market include pharmaceuticals, healthcare, electronics, and more.

The fiber based packaging market however comes packed with hindrances. The unavailability of fiber at certain times makes production difficult. The volatility of raw material prices also counteracts the rising demand for the packaging solution.

“Molded fiber is advancing in popularity as the demand for lightweight sustainable products rises. The development of new techniques for the processing of pulp is further seeing the material become more commonplace. Thus, the increasing demand for pulp molded fiber packaging represents an opportunity in the market,” says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Fiber Based Packaging Market:

Corrugated is the top type of material in the market. For 2024, corrugated packaging is expected to account for 57.1% of the market share.

Recycled fiber is the prominent fiber source in the market. For 2024, recycled fiber is anticipated to account for 75.5% of the market share by material source.

India is a promising country for the market. The CAGR for India over the forecast period is forecasted to be 4.1%.

China is another country poised to be lucrative for the market. For the 2024 to 2034 period, the CAGR for China is pegged at 3.7%.

The market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.1% in Spain over the forecast period.

Competition Analysis of the Fiber Based Packaging Market

With a rarity of dominant players, the fiber based packaging competitive landscape is accommodating of players of all sizes. Partnerships with both players inside and outside the market are common. Some of the prominent companies in the market include UFP Technologies Inc., Bumaga BV, Oji Fibre Solutions, and WestRock Company.

Key Companies in the Fiber Based Packaging Market

UFP Technologies Inc.

Bumaga BV

Oji Fibre Solutions

WestRock Company

Ahlstrom Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

Pratt Industries Inc.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Mondi Group

AR Packaging Group AB

BillerudKorsnäs AB

USA Corrugated Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc.

Brodrene Hartmann A/S

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Georgia-Pacific LLC



Recent Developments in the Fiber Based Packaging Market

In September 2023, Rypax and CelluComp showcased the fiber based bottle they had developed together.

In August 2023, a collaboration between Ahlstrom and the Paper People produced a fiber-based frozen food packaging solution.

In June 2023, the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) RAP Sandwich Wedge was launched by ProAmpac in North America.



Key Segments

By Material Type:

Corrugated

Boxboard/Cartonboard

Molded Pulp

Kraft Paper

By Material Source:

Virgin Fiber

Recycled Fiber

By Vertical:

Corrugated Boxes

Cartons Folding Cartons Liquid Cartons Hinge Lid Cartons

Partations & Inserts

Bottles & Cup Carriers

Trays & Clamshells

Plates & Bowls

Bags & Sacks

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Authored by:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

