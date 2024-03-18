Global Inverter Market Report 2024 Unveils Rapid Growth And Strategic Insights: Market Size Expected To Reach $38.1 Billion In 2028 As Per The Business Research Company's Inverter Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global inverter market has been experiencing remarkable growth, as highlighted in the latest report, "Inverter Global Market Report 2024". Published by The Business Research Company, this comprehensive report provides valuable insights into the current market landscape, trends, and future projections. With the inverter market size projected to reach $20.43 billion in 2024, stakeholders across various industries are poised to capitalize on emerging opportunities and navigate market dynamics effectively.



Market Overview and Growth Projections

The inverter market has witnessed substantial expansion in recent years, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9% from 2023 to 2024. This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with the market size forecasted to reach $38.12 billion by 2028, driven by factors such as increasing industrialization, rising demand for electric vehicles, adoption of renewable energy sources, and government initiatives supporting sustainable energy solutions.

Segmentation Analysis

The report provides a detailed segmentation analysis of the inverter market, categorizing it based on various parameters:

Inverter Type: Solar Inverter, Vehicle Inverter, Other Types Connection Type: On-Grid, Off-Grid Phase: Single Phase, Three Phase Sales Channel: Direct, Indirect End-User: Residential, Industrial, Commercial





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific emerged as the largest region in the inverter market, capturing 43.5% of the total market share in 2023, followed by Western Europe and North America. However, the fastest-growing regions are projected to be Asia Pacific and South America, with anticipated CAGRs of 17.5% and 15.1%, respectively. Eastern Europe and North America are also expected to witness significant growth, with CAGRs of 15.0% and 14.5%, respectively.

Competitive Landscape

The global inverter market exhibits concentration, with a multitude of small players operating alongside key competitors. The top ten competitors accounted for 49.1% of the total inverter market share in 2022, with SUNGROW leading the market with a 20.4% share, followed by SolarEdge, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Electronics, and Schneider Electric, among others.

Innovations and Strategic Initiatives

Companies operating in the inverter market are focusing on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance their market positions. For instance, SUNGROW recently launched a new residential hybrid inverter designed for use in solar power systems, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and technological advancement.

Harnessing the Insights: How Players Can Benefit

Stakeholders in the inverter market can leverage the insights provided in the report to:

Identify emerging opportunities and trends

Develop effective growth strategies

Strengthen market presence through strategic partnerships and innovations

Navigate competitive challenges and regulatory dynamics

Make informed investment decisions





Inverter Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the inverter market size, inverter market segments, inverter market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.







