RC Show 2024 Levels Up Its Culinary Offerings

Toronto, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RC Show, Canada’s leading hospitality and foodservice expo returns to Toronto’s Enercare Centre April 8-10, 2024, and is ready to serve up a heaping batch of amazing trend-forward solutions, thought-provoking industry leadership, and culinary innovations sure to usher in the next big thing.



With this year’s theme, LEVEL UP on full display, innovation takes centre stage in every aspect of this year’s show. RC Show is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in order to support attendees and offer executable solutions on how to enhance and elevate business.



Here’s what RC Show is cooking up this year:



A Taste of Competition



New for the 2024 show, the sizzling hot Fried Chicken Sandwich Competition features innovative recipes and creative presentations to crown the ultimate fried chicken sandwich champion. Presented by Chicken Farmers of Canada, ClubHouse for Chefs, Premium Foods, Direct Poultry, in partnership with the culinary experts at Quell, you don't want to miss this epic clash of culinary titans and flavours.



Restaurants Canada, Ardent Mills, Lactalis Canada Foodservice and Dole are on the search for the country’s top and emerging pizza talent with the RC Pizza Competition. From traditional flavours to bold new takes, pizza makers will have the chance to put their skills to the test in an expanded two-day event, and become Canada’s Next Pizza Maker. Taking place at the Pizza Stage (Faema Booth #2127) April 8 is dedicated to traditional pie perfection, and April 9 features creative takes on the classics. Applications are still open.



Indulge in three buzz-worthy events as the Canadian Chapter of the Speciality Coffee Association teams up with Restaurants Canada and Dairy Farmers of Canada to host the National Coffee Championships, which is now three amazing caffeine-inspired events: The World Latte Art Championship, the Cezve/Ibrik Competition, and the Coffee in Good Spirits Competition that promotes innovative beverage recipes that showcase coffee and spirits in a truly unique and first-of-its-kind format. The winners of all three will move on to represent Canada at the World Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark this June.



The highly anticipated Garland Canada Culinary Competition returns live and in-person with semi-finals on April 8 and finals taking place on April 9 on the RC Show Culinary Stage! This can’t-miss battle of Canada’s top culinary talent will challenge chefs from across the country to craft a dish that embraces this year’s theme LEVEL UP, and showcases how to transform classic childhood dishes to the next level. Restaurants Canada, Garland Canada and supporting partners have continued their commitment to supporting Canada’s thriving and passionate culinary community, showcasing top emerging talent, holding space for women, and prioritizing BIPOC talent.



Taking the stage for the fifth year is a mesmerizing display of precision, speed, and finesse at the John Bil Oyster Shucking Competition as competitors speed to shuck their way to the win. Brought to you by Oyster Guild, Raspberry Point Oysters and Chef Charlotte Langley and hosted by Shucker Paddy of the Oyster Master Guild, it's time for these master shuckers to be put to the ultimate test. Apply now.



Popping Up In Style



Visit the RC Pop Up Experience to learn, taste, and experience some of the best and brightest in Canada’s culinary scene. At the All-Day Cafe, attendees will sip on coffee, tea, or refreshments while tasting feature dishes, like Chef Jenni Lessard of the Indigenous Culinary of Associated Nations’ (ICAN) with indigenous products including Canadian Bison. Still hungry? At the centre of this year’s RC Pop Up Experience, the leveled up culinary creations of up-and-coming brands and ingredients at the ClubHouse for Chefs Test Kitchen are highlighted. For all three days of the show West Queen Street West’s and/ore Executive Chef Missy Hui and her talented team will be creating a culinary experience inspired by one of their most popular offerings—the Chef's Picnic. Inspired by and/ore restaurant's signature palette and featuring original artwork by artist Tisha Myles and Jack Phelps of New Love Collective, the RC Pop Up Experience features a visually stunning setup that will immerse guests in an atmosphere of creativity and innovation. The dishes served in the reservation-only dining room will reflect and/ore's talent for reimagining traditional flavours, with each plate artfully presented to showcase a harmonious blend of colours and textures. Come and experience the innovative and delicious offerings supported by Canada's leading food partners.



Keep On Food Truck’N



Toronto’s finest food trucks are rolling in for the 5th instalment of Food Truck’N Experience, the brain child of Jason Bellissimo's Innovative Solutions. Part of the World Pavilion, this showcase will serve up classic comfort foods, ethnic and multicultural pairings, as well as innovative new flavours across more than 300,000 square feet. Enjoy brand activations including the AMEX take-over, Highliner’s seafood showcase, as well as Campbell’s soup and Pacific Beverage innovation. The Food Truck’N Experience is all about how businesses can LEVEL UP and expand when considering a mobile format. With bigger brands and bolder flavours, expect an interactive and engaging experience, while sampling some of the tastiest food on the block.



Taking the Stage



Watch as the best and brightest in the culinary industry take the Speaker and Culinary stage to share insights on money-making solutions, show off their skills, and share the latest flavour and foodservice trends. Stage highlights include CEOs Reshaping The Landscape of Food Business, an all woman panel sharing their thoughts on how to change the industry for the better. Attendees will also be able to LEVEL UP their abilities with Sharpen Your Knife Skills, a masterclass led by Wallace Wong. Seamlessly pairing comfort and economical ingredients, Chef Eva Chin shares how she perfects one of her personal favourite dishes, Roast Chicken Congee. Get a taste of the future with Unilever’s North American executive chef and Mustard Sommelier as they present the 2023 Future Menus Report. Plus, join Taste Canada in an enlightening session on publishing culinary books, and even pick up your own copy.



More Ways to Connect, Learn, and Grow



Attendees will have the chance to connect with brands across 11 pavilions this year. In addition to a national showcase of innovation from Canada, RC Show is also shining a spotlight on Ontario and Québec, as well as the World, featuring products and insight from Italy and Brazil, bringing the tastes and textures of international cuisine to a new level. Two new pavilions have also been introduced.



The Black Experience Pavilion, which celebrates and connects Black entrepreneurs, producers, and farmers with operators and buyers, presented by Re-Seasoning Coalition, Kraft Heinz, and Foodpreneur lab. The pavilion will also connect top brands with experienced Black job-seekers during a one-day networking session at the show. The Indigenous Pavilion, presented by Farm Credit Canada and the Indigenous Culinary of Associated Nation, showcases the unique flavours and products from some of the First Nations, Métis and Inuit companies across Canada. ICAN’s special curation of recipes will be featured at the RC Pop-Up Experience, Food Truck’N Experience, and Breakfast With Champions.



For more information, to arrange an interview, or to attend this year’s event, visit www.rcshow.com.



Follow us and the conversation on social: #RCShow @RestaurantsCanada



– 30 –



Media Contacts:

Lisa Raffaele │ 647.896.0743 │ lisa@bubblegumcanada.com

Katie Allday │ 289.795.2056 │katie@bubblegumcanada.com



About RC Show – since 1944

Canada’s leading hospitality and foodservice event showcasing cutting-edge products, pioneering people and transformative ideas. Attendees can shop, taste, learn, connect and grow their business with three days of business-building action, including featured areas, competitions, workshops and RC Hospitality Week events tailored to educate, motivate and lead our industry. RC Show includes the latest trends, a dynamic selection of innovative products, and influential speakers assembled from around the globe, designed to help operators grow their businesses. An annual event not to be missed. Learn more at www.rcshow.com



About Restaurants Canada

Since 1944, Restaurants Canada is a national, not-for-profit member-based trade association advancing the potential of Canada’s diverse and dynamic foodservice industry through member programs, research, advocacy, resources and events. Canada’s foodservice sector is a $95 billion industry, directly employing 1.2 million people, providing Canada’s number one source of first jobs and serving 22 million customers across the country every day.