Centric Consulting’s Joseph Ours Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

DAYTON, Ohio, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting announces that Joseph Ours has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Ours leads the AI Strategy and Modern Software Delivery practices at Centric Consulting, focusing on bringing innovation and digital transformation to his clients with speed and scale. He has nearly three decades of experience in IT and management consulting across AI, automation, cloud platforms, DevOps, quality assurance, and agile development. Ours has focused on helping Fortune 500 companies develop AI solutions for process automation, personalized customer experiences, and value chain optimization through strategy, visioning and implementation.

Ours was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

As a member of the Council, Ours will connect and collaborate with other respected leaders in a private forum. Ours will also have the opportunity to share his expert insights in original articles and contribute to published Expert Panels alongside other experts on Forbes.com.

“I am thrilled to be recognized as an AI thought leader and welcomed into the Forbes Technology Council. It highlights Centric’s dedication to being on the forefront of the of AI revolution,” Ours said. “I look forward to engaging with other technology leaders in this distinguished forum, sharing innovative ideas, and gaining useful insights to help our clients deal with the challenges of digital transformation with more flexibility and accuracy.”

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit https://councils.forbes.com.

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, AI strategy, cyber risk management, technology implementation, and adoption. Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, the company has established a reputation for solving its clients’ toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing in deeply experienced consultants centered on what’s best for your business. In every project, you get a trusted advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent from across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Headquartered in Ohio, with 1,400 employees and 14 locations, Centric has been honored over the years with over 100 awards for its commitment to employees, clients and communities. Most recently, Forbes recognized it for the eighth consecutive year as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms. Visit http://www.centricconsulting.com to learn more.

