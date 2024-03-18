WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 18 March 2024, 18:00 EEST

WithSecure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Juhani Hintikka

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hintikka, Juhani

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: WithSecure Corporation

LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20240318111540_23

Transaction date: 2024-03-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000519228

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 53417 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 53417 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

