Culinary Tourism Market Size Worth $6.2 Trillion by 2033; Rising Engagement with Food Content on Social Media to Propel Growth

Newark, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.1 trillion culinary tourism market will reach USD 6.2 trillion by 2033. The market's expansion can be ascribed to rising consumer expenditure on travel and tourism, travellers' desire to sample food items manufactured with locally sourced ingredients, and the rise in food travellers who traverse the world and discover new cultures via cuisine. The main factor propelling the market's expansion is consumers' growing interest in trying out regional cuisine to interact with people and learn more about the area, its past, and its culture. The World Travel Association (WTFA) 2022 Report states that 34% of travellers go to destinations that appeal to them based on their culinary preferences. Furthermore, as said in the 2023 study, travellers are exposed to various lifestyles through culinary culture, which is important to comprehend regarding socio-political knowledge. In January 2022, UNESCO added 27 customs related to food and drink to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. For example, travellers visit nations like Senegal for Ceebu Jën (a rice, vegetable, and fish meal), Haiti for Joumou Soup (made with squash), Italy for truffles, and Ukraine for Borsht.



Key Insight of the Culinary Tourism Market



Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific culinary tourism is expected to develop significantly. A fusion of modern culture and historical and cultural legacy may be found in many nations, including South Korea, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, India, and many more. Maintaining this local identity encourages market expansion by enabling visitors to discover and take in the area's distinctive cuisine, natural surroundings, and culture. For example, in major cities like Bangkok and Chiang Mai, Thailand has many Michelin-rated restaurants, award-winning pubs, and cutting-edge cafes.



The food festivals segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.30 trillion . The expansion of this market segment can be ascribed to travellers' increasing interest in unusual foods and beverages. Additionally, by making the most of their vacation time, culinary trials enable visitors to sample a variety of local flavours while seeing multiple cities in a short period. For this reason, this segment is a top pick for travellers who wish to see more of the culture in a condensed amount of time.



The direct travel segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.46 trillion . By providing trip packages directly through their websites and booking engines, airlines may increase their competitiveness by leveraging their present resources to enhance their travel services.



The existential segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.38 trillion . Activities like cooking workshops, schools, fishing excursions, wine tours, and food festivals appeal to tourists.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Increasing use of mobile phones



The rise in the use of mobile devices and the expansion of internet connectivity have improved traveller communication, leading to the sharing ideas and experiences both in-person and on social media. This encourages other foodies and adventurers to organise gourmet and adventurous events, furthering market expansion.



Restraint: Strict government regulations



Regulations controlling the tourism sector may apply to culinary tours and events. To guarantee the calibre and security of the food it offers, it is additionally bound by health and safety laws. Regulations in some nations are designed to encourage environmentally friendly practices in the food business, including reducing waste, using locally produced food, and conserving energy. This is expected to hinder the market's growth.



Opportunity: Initiative taken by the government and associations to promote culinary tourism



The government's and associations' initiatives to encourage culinary tourism are another driver propelling the sector. For example, Destination Indigenous was introduced in 2020 by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC). This campaign promotes the best Indigenous travel experiences across Canada. One of its initiatives is the ITAC Culinary Directory, which lists 27 eateries and vineyards along with 14 conference spaces, breweries, and catering services. Giving guests a taste of Canada's Indigenous peoples' diverse cultures is the primary goal of Destination Indigenous. Their main areas of interest are tours of the natural world and wildlife, cultural exchange, lodging, leisure, dining, and handicrafts.



Some of the major players operating in the culinary tourism market are:



● Greaves Travel Ltd

● Classic Journeys, LLC

● The Travel Corporation

● Culinary Adventures International

● Butterfield & Robinson Inc.

● Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

● India Food Tour

● The FTC4Lobe Group

● Gourmet on Tour

● Culinary Tours



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Activity:



● Cooking Classes

● Food Festivals

● Culinary Trails

● Restaurants

● Others



By Booking Mode:



● Direct Travel

● Tour Operators

● Online Travel Agencies (OTA)



By Tourist Type:



● Diversionary

● Experimental

● Recreational

● Existential



About the report:



The global culinary tourism market is analyzed based on value (USD trillion ). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



