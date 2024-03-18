Macy’s 2024 “Black History, Black Brilliance” Campaign Huge Success, Raising nearly $1.4 million for Scholarships for Students Attending HBCUs

WASHINGTON, DC, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with UNCF (United Negro College Fund) Macy’s raised nearly $1.4 million to support students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) during this year’s Black History Month observance.

For the third consecutive year, Macy’s, one of the nation’s premier retailers, galvanized its customers across the United States through in-store and online charitable efforts to support UNCF and raise funds for students attending HBCUs.

From January 15, Martin Luther King Day, throughout the month of February, Macy’s customers directly impacted and empowered the next generation of Black leaders in local communities nationwide through the charitable round-up campaign. Customers donated online or rounded up their in-store purchase amount and contributed the extra change, up to 99 cents, to UNCF.

Funds raised will support the mission of UNCF and the Macy’s Mission Everyone Scholarship, which will provide scholarships of up to $5,000 to students attending HBCUs in the 2024-2025 academic year.

UNCF Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., commended Macy’s and their customers for another year of excellence to help more students achieve their dreams of attending college.

“Macy’s leadership is outstanding. This campaign demonstrates how small gifts matter. When you invest in HBCUs and their students, you invest in the future of our country. Thank you, Macy’s for your ongoing support,” Jenkins said.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. While totaling only 3% of all colleges and universities, UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding 15% of bachelor’s degrees, 5% of master’s degrees, 10% of doctoral degrees and 19% of all STEM degrees earned by Black students in higher education. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 50,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.