IROBOT CORPORATION (NASDAQ: IRBT) DEADLINE ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against iRobot Corporation

Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of iRobot Corporation (“iRobot” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IRBT) between August 5, 2022 and January 26, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against the Company and certain of its officers (the “Complaint”).

If you purchased or acquired iRobot securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit iRobot Corporation Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or pallocco@bernlieb.com.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 7, 2024 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the announced merger between iRobot and Amazon.com, Inc. (“Amazon”) (the “Merger”) would place Amazon in a sufficiently dominant position in the market for robot vacuum cleaners that U.S. and European antitrust regulators were unlikely to approve the Merger; (ii) iRobot had conducted inadequate due diligence into the Merger and/or ignored significant risks weighing against the likelihood of regulatory approval; and (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, iRobot overstated the likelihood for successfully completing the Merger.

On January 29, 2024, Amazon and iRobot announced their entry “into a mutual agreement” to terminate the previously announced Merger. Concurrently, iRobot announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as plans to cut approximately 31% of its workforce. Later the same day, Reuters reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission staff had notified Amazon the week before that it planned to block the Merger.

On this news, iRobot’s stock price fell $1.49, or 8.77%, to close at $15.50 per share on January 29, 2024.

