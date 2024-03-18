Transforming the Acting Landscape: How Reelarc Empowers Actors through Authentic Marketing Strategies

Brooklyn, New York, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acting is a highly glamorized field that attracts millions of aspiring professionals annually. Yet, the sector’s competitive nature keeps emerging talent from transforming a dream into a profession. According to recent data, there are over 200,000 actors in the United States and 85% of the time they are unemployed. These figures showcase the harsh reality of what new and experienced actors face each day. They also highlight the potential for an acting revolution, if the right tools are utilized.

Guy Chachkes and Steven Schmidt, two former actors who have been disenchanted by the barriers of the entertainment environment, believed there must be a better way for actors to put themselves in front of decision-makers. This passion for resolving an ongoing challenge was the catalyst for Guy and Steven to co-found Reelarc in 2014. The production company focuses solely on the creation of highly engaging marketing materials that traditionally take months or years to acquire. With Reelarc’s alternative approach, actors can go beyond pursuing the craft, and finally be able to practice it in less than eight weeks.

According to the company’s founders, acting has needed innovative solutions for a long time. As more people have entered the field, competition has risen, and the age-old problem of standing out has become even more complicated. One of the main ways actors have been able to show casting directors their talent is through demo reels. These short videos can easily convey an actor’s skills by compiling their most impressive roles. However, Steven and Guy note that getting a demo reel together isn’t simple.

New actors usually participate as extras or in student films to gain experience and footage. However, the actor never has control over how they appear in that footage and whether or not they will get access to the final cut. On top of that, the post-pandemic acting world prefers actors who have complete marketing packages, which include headshots, demo reels, and media kits. This is because submissions increasingly happen online; a holistic digital profile is critical for even being considered to audition.

“Everyone agrees you need marketing materials, but as the industry has developed, this marketing opportunity hasn’t,” says Reelarc co-founder Steven Schmidt. “In the past, demo reels were mainly seen as a way to showcase what you’ve done, but now, because your digital representation is all you have to be considered for roles, you must curate a professional and engaging profile that demonstrates your potential to exceed expectations.”

Reelarc has democratized actor marketing by producing a proprietary, data-driven process that helps actors articulate their skillset. The company’s efficient process is supported by these pillars: Brand, media, and personal introductions. In three short steps, clients discover their distinct selling points, produce scenes alongside the company’s in-house creative team, and have their profiles pitched to agents and managers.

In addition to streamlining entry to the acting profession, Reelarc helps actors of all ages, backgrounds, and experience levels increase their time on set. “Actors need to gain hands-on experience in the studio and with directors because most of the time, they have extensive theory knowledge, but very little professional work they’ve completed,” says co-founder Guy Chachkes. “Reelarc is not only providing actors with high-quality marketing materials and a dedicated space for honing their skills. We’re teaching them how to be professionals in the entertainment industry.”

Despite Reelarc’s novel strategy for supporting actors, the company initially encountered a great deal of pushback. Whether it be actors, casting directors, or training institutions, Guy and Steven were often met with resistance toward change.

“There is an idealized version of acting that gives professionals the impression that they don’t need to be marketing themselves as strategically as a business,” says Guy Chachkes. “However, the current landscape demands polished digital profiles that can have the same if not better impact on decision makers regardless of whether you get face-to-face time with them.”

“The casting associate of today is the casting director of tomorrow,” Steven Schmidt adds. “And they are accustomed to seeing video first. You can leave success to chance, but we advise being intentional about how you market yourself in this new era of acting.”

In the end, Reelarc has emerged as a disruptor in the industry with its bespoke offerings that keep pace with a rapidly changing environment. Looking toward the future, Steven and Guy anticipate Reelarc to open several new branches internationally. By expanding their footprint, the company aims to support more actors as they chase their dreams.

