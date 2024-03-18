TIMC-driven Modular Blockchain - Axiomesh: Dedicated to Building a New Paradigm of 'Mass Commercial Adoption'

Hong Kong, China, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiomesh, an advanced modular blockchain framework, recently announced its groundbreaking initiative to revolutionize the Web3 landscape. At the core of this initiative is the Trusted Inter-Module Communication Protocol (TIMC), a cornerstone of their strategic approach to Mass Commercial Adoption. This development is a significant leap forward in integrating blockchain into a wide range of commercial applications within the Web3 domain. Axiomesh is distinguished by its innovative strides in promoting widespread blockchain adoption. The modular design of their platform is tailored to meet the diverse needs of various industries, facilitating the seamless integration of blockchain technology into existing business processes. This approach ensures the provision of customized blockchain solutions, effectively aligning blockchain functionalities with the specific demands of different industrial sectors.







How Axiomesh is Shaping the Future of "Mass Commercial Adoption"What is Axiomesh?

Axiomesh is specifically engineered to address the final challenges impeding the commercial advancement of Web3. These challenges encompass high barriers to user entry, insufficient privacy protection for users, and scalability constraints within public blockchain networks. Emphasizing ease of use, security, and decentralization, Axiomesh effectively appeals to a broad audience comprising individual users and institutions seeking reliable and accessible blockchain solutions.

Users on the Axiomesh platform will possess ownership of assets created through smart contracts, supplemented by assets derived from cross-chain functionalities. With the expansion of Axiomesh's commercial application suite, the variety and potential worth of these assets are expected to increase. These assets will circulate within the Axiomesh ecosystem, providing opportunities for asset management and potential value growth.

Active user participation and continual asset growth are crucial for the development of the Axiomesh ecosystem. These factors contribute significantly to increasing the utility and demand for AXC, Axiomesh's native token. The significance of AXC is not limited to the platform's performance, security, and privacy features; it also includes the potential future demand from its application in various business scenarios.





Innovation: TIMC protocol and Referral incentive

Axiomesh's approach to widespread commercial adoption is primarily driven by the innovative Trusted Inter-Module Communication (TIMC) Protocol and its corresponding incentive mechanisms. The platform's effectiveness is rooted in its comprehensive technical structure and an in-depth understanding of business needs. Axiomesh is committed to not only advancing technology but also to ensuring that these technological developments are effectively utilized for real-world business applications. The TIMC protocol exemplifies this commitment, representing a significant step forward in blockchain technology and its commercial usability.





TIMC architecture





TIMC protocol

The Trusted Inter-Module Communication Protocol (TIMC) protocol is a central component of Axiomesh, revolutionizing cross-chain communication, rollup mechanisms, and economic models. Key attributes of the TIMC protocol include:

● Native Token Settlements: Settlements in Axiomesh are exclusively conducted using the settlement layer's native token. This standardization streamlines transaction processes and enhances token liquidity. It contrasts with some public chains that utilize multiple tokens for transaction fees, which can complicate user experience due to increased complexity.

● Scalability and Resource Management: The TIMC protocol diverges from the conventional fixed or market-driven resource allocation models seen in traditional public chains. By strategically limiting the number of execution layers, it strikes a balance between scalability and the load on the settlement layer. Moreover, it innovates by introducing native token auctions to allocate usage rights (Pipes) of the execution layer. This integration of resource control with economic incentives is designed to optimize system performance.

● Data Management Efficiency: Unlike mainstream public chains like Ethereum, where all data is stored on-chain, leading to potential data bloat, the TIMC protocol employs a more efficient approach. It delegates the data uploading to a specialized data custodian layer (DC layer). This reduces the load on the settlement layer and results in improved privacy protection and data storage efficiency across the Axiomesh ecosystem.

The meticulous design of the Trusted Inter-Module Communication Protocol (TIMC) enhances the intrinsic value of Axiomesh's native token, AXC. It plays an indispensable role in various critical ecosystem functions, including cross-chain data and asset transfers, on-chain interactions, and fees for commercial services and settlements. AXC serves a dual purpose: it is both a fundamental resource for network operations and a key factor in promoting the ecosystem's growth and sustainability. This reflects Axiomesh's strategic vision in creating a token ecosystem that is not only integral to its network's robustness but also vital for its long-term viability.

Referral incentive

In its quest to ensure network stability and encourage active participation, Axiomesh employs a unique combination of reward and punishment mechanisms, along with incentive strategies. By leveraging staking models and referral incentive mechanisms, Axiomesh incentivizes contributions from its participants, thereby fostering a consistent and healthy growth of the network. This approach marks a clear deviation from conventional practices in public blockchains, highlighting Axiomesh's commitment to introducing pioneering solutions in the blockchain domain.

Axiomesh has instituted a rigorous penalty framework for nodes demonstrating inadequate performance, thereby promoting a stable and reliable network ecosystem. This system includes measures like forfeiture of block rewards and diminishing probabilities for block generation. Such strategies set a higher benchmark for network efficiency, advancing beyond the methods used by established public chains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The progressive confiscation of collateral from nodes with repeated penalties underscores Axiomesh's dedication to maintaining network integrity and incentivizing optimal performance.

Moreover, Axiomesh introduces a novel incentive mechanism, where ecosystem contributions are directly rewarded through "Referral Incentive" included in transactions. This innovative model redefines traditional reward structures by integrating incentives directly into the transaction process, offering a unique and engaging approach to encouraging ecosystem involvement. The strategic balance of imposing penalties for poor performance and offering inventive incentives for active participation exhibits Axiomesh's progressive stance on network governance and ecosystem evolution.





Referral incentive flow



Building a New Paradigm of 'Web3 Commercial'.

Axiomesh, positioned at a pivotal juncture in its evolution, strategically aims to advance the commercialization of Web3. Its modular blockchain platform, designed to robustly support mass commercial applications, positions Axiomesh as a frontrunner in promoting the widespread adoption and integration of Web3 technologies into commerce. The platform's primary objective is to initiate a transformational phase in the blockchain industry by addressing critical challenges including user accessibility, privacy assurance, scalability, enhanced transaction efficiency, and cross-chain interoperability.

Striving to align with a wide range of industry needs, Axiomesh actively pursues strategic partnerships, extending its influence across various sectors. The organization specializes in offering blockchain solutions tailored to diverse industry scales, setting the stage for the broad adoption of Web3 technologies. With a commitment to innovation, coupled with a focus on accessibility, efficiency, and security, Axiomesh is at the forefront of transforming how enterprises integrate blockchain technologies. This approach is key to encouraging widespread adoption and contributing to the growth of a more interconnected digital ecosystem.

