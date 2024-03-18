Paris, March 18, 2024

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 11 TO 15, 2024

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 11 to March 15, 2024.

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial

instrument Total daily volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

purchase price of the shares Market (MIC Code) REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/03/2024 FR0010451203 51 690 23,349084 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/03/2024 FR0010451203 6 418 23,788542 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/03/2024 FR0010451203 1 000 24,410000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/03/2024 FR0010451203 500 24,670000 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 15/03/2024 FR0010451203 300 24,870000 XPAR TOTAL 59 908 23,432513

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

