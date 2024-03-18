Systems Planning & Analysis Sponsors Future Assistance Dogs from Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs

Smithtown, NY and Alexandria, VA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global provider of advisory services in support of critical national security objectives, is pleased to announce a partnership with the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs of Smithtown, New York, two sister national nonprofit organizations that train and place highly skilled guide and service dogs with individuals with disabilities, free of charge.

SPA’s participation is unique among the nonprofit organizations’ sponsors in that SPA is throwing its full support behind employees who volunteer as puppy raisers, marking the initial stage in a comprehensive, multiyear endeavor to raise and train these dogs. At the core of Guide Dog Foundation’s and America’s VetDogs mission is the recruitment of dedicated volunteers, recognizing the substantial 16–18-month commitment required to nurture exemplary behavior and social aptitude in these young canines. The indispensable role of volunteers underscores an organization's profound impact and the vital need for continued support.

To assist volunteers in blending work requirements with puppy nurturing, SPA encourages employee puppy raisers to bring their trainees to the workplace, a unique opportunity among Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs corporate partners. Currently, seven SPA employees in the Alexandria, VA, headquarters vicinity are raising puppies, and they are welcome to bring their charges to the office every day. Learning to be at ease in a work setting is excellent training for the pups and a welcome sight for staff.

Longtime SPA employee and Navy veteran Bill Hoeft worked with company leadership to establish SPA’s “puppy fleet.” SPA CEO Rich Sawchak commented, “We are thrilled to welcome these delightful new “employees” to the SPA family, and we thank Bill for his vision in helping to make this happen. At SPA we are especially gratified to know that many of the pups, once fully trained, go on to assist veterans afflicted with PTSD. We fully support the mission of the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs and are immensely proud of our employee volunteers who selflessly contribute to the welfare of our nation’s vets and others with disabilities.”

John Miller, President & CEO of the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs added, “SPA's dedication to our shared mission goes beyond mere sponsorship. Their profound commitment to fostering a culture of volunteerism within their workplace aligns with our core values. Together, we not only encourage volunteerism but also reaffirm the unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of individuals with disabilities through the transformative power of guide and service dogs."

Future assistance dogs cannot be raised in kennels; they need socialization and exposure to the world they will be navigating when they are paired with their future handler. Volunteering to raise a future guide or service dog is a commitment that requires time, patience, and unwavering dedication. While no prior dog training experience is required, puppy raisers take on the essential role of introducing these puppies to the world and laying the foundation for their specialized training by the team of certified instructors from the Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs. To learn more about becoming a volunteer puppy raiser, visit www.guidedog.org/puppy.

About SPA

SPA is a premier global provider of innovative solutions in support of complex national security programs and defense priorities. SPA’s portfolio of differentiated capabilities and tools delivers a comprehensive range of solutions supporting the most critical programs for combatting threats, influencing long-term strategic priorities, and shaping policies at the highest levels. With over 2,000 professionals, SPA’s employees are subject matter experts in numerous domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Intelligence Community, Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Defense Industrial Base and Economic Security; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Cybersecurity Analysis and Policy; and Hypersonics. Awards include GovCon Contractor of the Year in 2022, Washington Post Top Workplace consecutively since 2014, and Department of Labor HIRE Vets Gold Medal for the past six consecutive years. SPA is a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners. For more information: www.spa.com.

About America’s VetDogs

For 20 years, America’s VetDogs (www.VetDogs.org) has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to veterans with disabilities from all eras. In 2015, America’s VetDogs opened its programs to first responders, including fire, police, and emergency medical personnel. America’s VetDogs is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded by the Guide Dog Foundation and serves clients from across the United States. America’s VetDogs relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to help those who have served our country live with dignity and independence. It costs more than $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but America’s VetDogs provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. America’s VetDogs has been accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

About Guide Dog Foundation

For more than 75 years, the Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, Inc. (www.GuideDog.org), has trained and placed guide and service dogs to provide independence, enhanced mobility, and companionship to people who are blind, have low vision, or have other special needs. The Guide Dog Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization serving clients from across the United States and Canada. The Foundation relies on contributions from generous individuals, corporations, service clubs, and foundations to fund its mission to serve people with disabilities. It costs over $50,000 to breed, raise, train, and place one assistance dog, but the Guide Dog Foundation provides its services completely free of charge to the individual. Its sister organization, America’s VetDogs, trains and provides guide, service, and hearing dogs for disabled veterans and first responders. The Guide Dog Foundation was the first assistance dog school in the United States to be accredited by both the International Guide Dog Federation and Assistance Dogs International.

Attachment