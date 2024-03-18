iShine Cincy's New Venture: General Contractor Professionals Launch Cincinnati Affordable Contracting

Olde West Chester, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olde West Chester, Ohio -

Well-known for its power washing services, iShine Cincy is elated to announce the founding of a new sister company, Cincinnati Affordable Contracting. The core values of this new venture hinge on a proven triad of reliability, affordability, and a top-notch customer service experience. The team at Cincinnati Affordable Contracting commenced operations in December 2023, marking an expansion of home improvement services available in and around the Cincinnati area.

Having been built on the same fundamental principles of superior service, impeccable quality, and an unyielding commitment to enhancing the aesthetic and practicality of the community environment, Cincinnati Affordable Contracting is set to replicate the success iShine Cincy has enjoyed in the power washing industry. The craftsmanship offered by Cincinnati Affordable Contracting will cover every corner of home improvement and maintenance, branching out to services like roofing, gutters, siding, painting, drywall, and junk removal.

The diverse array of services offered comes as a response to the varying needs of homeowners and businesses in the Cincinnati area. This diversity speaks volumes about the expertise of Cincinnati Affordable Contracting's dedicated team, which is well-equipped and committed to delivering the same level of customer service and proficiency that is a hallmark of iShine Cincy. Every project will be approached with individual care, professionalism, and attention to detail that each client deserves.

Jacob Gilbert, the mind behind iShine Cincy, shed light on the birth of the new venture: "Introducing Cincinnati Affordable Contracting into our brand is a significant development in our journey towards providing comprehensive home improvement solutions to our beloved community. With this venture, we aim to go beyond providing cleaning and maintenance; we aspire to elevate every facet of our clients' living spaces, making them attractive, functional, and environmentally friendly. Cincinnati Affordable Contracting is an extension of our service range, and we are excited about the possibilities."

Cincinnati Affordable Contracting offers a range of home improvement services in the Greater Cincinnati area, including roofing repair and replacement, custom seamless gutter installations, siding installation and repair, and residential painting. They also provide commercial painting, junk removal, fence installation, deck staining, and drywall installation and repair. Potential clients are encouraged to visit Cincinnati Affordable Contracting's website for comprehensive details regarding the extensive services offered.

Cincinnati Affordable Contracting ensures the maintenance of the high standards of quality and unparalleled customer satisfaction that iShine Cincy patrons have come to expect and appreciate. The broadened range of home improvement solutions aims to streamline the process for clients, promising a smooth, seamless experience from beginning to completion of the project.

As Cincinnati Affordable Contracting plants its roots, the company sets its sights on creating and fostering long-lasting relationships with both new and existing clients. By staying true to its values of affordability, quality, and exemplary customer service, Cincinnati Affordable Contracting is well on its way to becoming a household name for all home improvement needs in the Cincinnati area.

Jacob Gilbert, in his own words, shared, "We are sincerely thrilled with this new direction and eagerly look forward to this remarkable opportunity to serve our community better. Cincinnati Affordable Contracting, rest assured, is all about delivering the best to our clients while enhancing the beauty and value of their homes and properties in the process."

For those interested in exploring the story and intent behind Cincinnati Affordable Contracting, it is recommended that they visit this blog post: https://ishinecincy.com/cleaning-tips/expanding-our-horizons-welcome-cincinnati-affordable-contracting/.

