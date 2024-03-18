Dassault Systèmes: Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Press Release

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France — March 18, 2024

Filing of the 2023 Universal Registration Document

Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: FR0014003TT8, DSY.PA) announces the filing on March 18, 2024 of its 2023 Universal Registration Document (constituting the Annual Financial Report) with the Autorité des marchés financiers.

This document is available on Dassault Systèmes’ website at https://investor.3ds.com/ (sections Regulated information or Events & Publications/ Reports). Hard copies of the 2023 Universal Registration Document are also available upon request at Dassault Systèmes’ headquarters (10, rue Marcel Dassault, CS 40501 – 78946 Vélizy-Villacoublay, France).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document in accordance with legal provisions:

2023 Annual Financial Report;

Board of Directors’ Report on corporate governance; and

Description of the share repurchase program proposed to the General Shareholders’ Meeting.





ABOUT DASSAULT SYSTÈMES

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE® Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual twin experiences of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers can redefine the creation, production and life-cycle-management processes of their offer and thus have a meaningful impact to make the world more sustainable. The beauty of the Experience Economy is that it is a human-centered economy for the benefit of all –consumers, patients and citizens.

Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 300,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

Dassault Systèmes Investor Relations Team FTI Consulting

Béatrix Martinez : Arnaud de Cheffontaines: +33 1 47 03 69 48

+33 1 61 62 40 73 / 69 24 Jamie Ricketts : +44 20 3727 1600

investors@3ds.com Tom Blundell: +44 20 3727 1600

Dassault Systèmes Press Contacts

Corporate / France

Arnaud Malherbe: +33 1 61 62 87 73

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com

