EDF responds to the request of the French government to study the creation of an irradiation department to support the CEA

Paris, 18 March 2024

EDF has been seized by the French government to provide an irradiation service at Civaux nuclear power plant, in support of the CEA (Commissariat à l’énergie atomique - Atomic Energy Comission). An irradiation service involves inserting radioactive material into the reactor core.

The purpose of EDF's nuclear reactors, including Civaux, is to produce low-carbon, pilotable electricity to support energy transition in France. This complementary activity will be added to the main mission of electricity generation.

This request from the French government has no impact on Civaux’s operations or its purpose. In addition, the two Civaux reactors remain subject to the civil nuclear installations regime.

There are no plans to extend this additional activity to other reactors in the fleet.

This complementary activity will be carried out in accordance with the applicable safety and environmental protection regulations. The request for authorisation to carry out this activity will be submitted to the French Nuclear Safety Authority (ASN) for review.

An agreement between the French State, CEA and EDF will be signed, setting out the scope of activities and the rights and obligations of each party, in compliance with EDF's governance rules.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with a low carbon output of 434TWh, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 40.9 million customers (1) and generated consolidated sales of €139.7 billion in 2023.

(1) Customers are counted per delivery site. A customer may have two delivery points.

Attachment