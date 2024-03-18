PRISM MarketView Spotlights Companies Leading the Charge in Liver Disease Treatment Following Landmark FDA Approval

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRISM MarketView, a leading provider of unbiased market insight and company news, today highlights the FDA’s landmark approval of Rezdiffra™, and the companies leading the charge in developing new, safe and effective treatments for liver disease.



The landmark decision has shone a light on metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), formerly known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, a leading cause of liver-related mortality that affects between six and eight million adults in the US. The number of MASH cases is expected to skyrocket to an estimated 27 million cases in the US by 2030, according to the Global Liver Institute .





In 2023, liver disease received a much-needed rebrand, removing the words ‘fatty’ and ‘alcohol’ from the names, which has left patients feeling stigmatized and their illness trivialized. Experts believe this overhaul may be the rebrand that liver disease needs to generate better clinical results for specific patient populations.

PRISM MarketView takes a closer look at five of our top picks for delivering the next potential treatments for the liver disease patient population, including Inventiva , NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals , and Better Therapeutics . The full article can be found at: https://prismmarketview.com/new-and-improved-rebranding-liver-disease-to-change-outcomes-for-patients/#more-1408962

