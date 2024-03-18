[Latest] Global Parental Control Software Market Size/Share Worth USD 4.6 Billion by 2032 at a 8.6% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Parental Control Software Market Size, Trends and Insights By Platform (Android, iOS, Windows), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By Application (Residential, Educational Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Parental Control Software Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.5 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.9 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 4.6 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.”

Parental Control Software Market: Overview

Parental control software is a software program or tool that enables parents to track, handle, and limit their children’s access to digital devices, websites, applications, and online material.

These software solutions consist of a variety of functions to help parents safeguard their children from unsuitable or hazardous internet content, limit screen time, and monitor their online activity.

Throughout the globe parental control software industry is experiencing many prominent trends, driven by the rising digitization of children’s activities and growing worries about online safety. In the beginning, there is a move toward complete solutions that provide multi-platform compatibility for a wide range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and game consoles.

Furthermore, the rise of AI and machine learning technologies is improving the efficacy of content filtering and activity monitoring, allowing for more accurate identification of possible threats.

Moreover, there is a rising emphasis on configurable features, which enable parents to set restrictions based on their children’s age, hobbies, and specific requirements. Besides, with the advent of remote learning and digital education, there is a greater demand for educational content filtering and time management functions in parental control software.

By platform, the androids segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Android parental control software features comprise rising demand for app-based solutions, improved remote surveillance and administration features, and integration with digital well-being tools to ensure total family safety.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Cloud-based solutions have begun to gain traction in the parental control software market because of their scalability, multi-device accessibility, real-time updates, and centralized management, which improve parental supervision and control.

By application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032. Several noteworthy developments in the residential parental control software market include a greater emphasis on AI-powered monitoring, mobile app integration for remote control, and configurable content filtering to meet the demands of varied families.

In North America, major trends in the parental control software market include a rise in interest in mobile-centric solutions, the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence for filtering content, and a greater focus on data protection features.

Net Nanny is a content-control software package offered largely to parents as a means of monitoring and controlling their children’s internet and phone usage. TopTenReviews.com ranked Net Nanny number one in Internet Filter Software and fourth in Parental Control Software in 2017.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 4.6 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Platform, Deployment Mode, Application and Region

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Parental Control Software marke t. The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict the in-depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Parental Control Software industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Parental Control Software market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Parental Control Software market forward?

What are the Parental Control Software Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Parental Control Software Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Parental Control Software market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Parental Control Software Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Parental Control Software market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Parental Control Software market in 2022 with a market share of 45% in 2022 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2032.

North America dominates the parental control software industry owing to a variety of factors. The region has a high degree of internet penetration and digital device usage among families, which raises the demand for solutions to monitor children’s online activity.

Furthermore, increased worries about online safety, cyberbullying, and illicit content have encouraged parents to look for effective ways to monitor and govern their children’s digital connections.

Moreover, strict legislation and standards governing kid internet safety in North America have fuelled the use of parental control software by both parents and institutions. Also, significant companies and new technical advances in the area drive market growth.

List of the prominent players in the Parental Control Software Market:

Qustodio

Symantec Corporation

Kaspersky Safe Kids

Net Nanny

McAfee Safe Family

Bark Technologies Inc.

FamilyTime

Mobicip LLC

ESET Parental Control

OurPact

Covenant Eyes

Screen Time Labs

Kidslox

Circle Media Labs Inc.

KidLogger

SafeDNS

Boomerang Parental Control

WebWatcher

Familoop

Family Orbit

Others

The Parental Control Software Market is segmented as follows:

By Platform

Android

iOS

Windows

By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

By Application

Residential

Educational Institutes

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

