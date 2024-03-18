Guggenheim Investments Ranked Barron’s Best Taxable Bond Fund Family

NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Investments, the global asset management and investment advisory business of Guggenheim Partners, has been ranked the #1 Taxable Bond Fund Family in Barron’s annual Best Fund Families 2023 rankings, based on one-year relative performance.



This is the second time in four years that Guggenheim Investments has taken the top slot among Taxable Bond Fund Families.

The article highlighted the outstanding performance of Guggenheim Investments’ flagship Total Return Bond Fund (GIBIX), noting that the fund’s allocation to AAA-rated credit and overweight position to securitized credit relative to peers helped drive the firm’s top ranking over 49 other fixed-income asset managers for the one-year period ending 12.31.2023.

Guggenheim Investments’ total fixed income mutual fund assets increased over 19 percent in 2023, and generated net sales of $1.6 billion year-to-date through the end of February 2024.

“On behalf of our clients, we’re honored to be recognized by Barron’s as top Taxable Bond Fund Family once again this year,” said Dina DiLorenzo, Co-President of Guggenheim Investments. “Stewardship of client trust is paramount to all of us at Guggenheim and Barron’s recognition of Guggenheim serves as further validation of this firmwide commitment. We offer our congratulations to the entire investment team on this wonderful recognition.”

“We are proud to be recognized by Barron’s for our strategy and performance again in 2023,” said Anne Walsh, Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. “Our industry-leading results validate our repeatable investment process that is rooted in behavioral finance. We look forward to continuing to work hard to deliver exceptional results for our clients.”

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, with more than $231 billion¹ in total assets across fixed income, equity, and alternative strategies. We focus on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, consultants, wealth managers, and high-net-worth investors. Our 250 investment professionals perform rigorous research to understand market trends and identify undervalued opportunities in areas that are often complex and underfollowed. This approach to investment management has enabled us to deliver innovative strategies providing diversification opportunities and attractive long-term results.

1Guggenheim Investments assets under management are as of 12.31.2023 and include leverage of $14.5bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC. Securities distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. All mutual and exchange-traded funds are required to report their returns after fees are deducted, but Barron’s calculates returns before any 12b-1 fees are deducted, in order to measure manager skill (independent of expenses beyond annual management fees). Similarly, sales charges aren’t included in the calculation. Each fund’s performance is measured against all of the other funds in its LSEG Lipper category, with a percentile ranking of 100 being the highest and 1 the lowest. This result is then weighted by asset size, relative to the fund family’s other assets in its general classification. If a family’s biggest funds do well, it boosts its overall ranking; poor performance in its biggest funds hurts its ranking. To be included, a firm must have at least 3 funds in the general equity category, 1 world equity, 1 mixed equity (such as a balanced or target-date fund), 2 taxable bond funds, and 1 national tax-exempt bond fund. Single-sector and country equity funds are factored into the rankings as general equity. All passive index funds are excluded, including pure index, enhanced index, and index-based, but actively managed ETFs and smart-beta ETFs (passively managed but created from active strategies) are included. Finally, the score is multiplied by the weighting of its general classification, as determined by the entire Lipper universe of funds. The category weightings for the 1-year results in 2023 were general equity, 37.7%; mixed asset, 22%; world equity, 16.1%; taxable bond, 20.1%; and tax-exempt bond, 4%. Then the numbers are then added for each category and overall. The shop with the highest total score wins. Copyright ©2024 Dow Jones & Company, All Rights Reserved.

