Attention Sonder Holdings Inc Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

​LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Sonder Holdings Inc. ("Sonder" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOND) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Sonder stock. Sonder investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.



On March 15, 2024, Sonder disclosed the discovery of accounting mistakes associated with the assessment and devaluation of operating lease assets and connected accounts for the fiscal years 2022 and 2023. The company indicated the need for extra time to amend the financial statements for these years, noting that these revisions are anticipated to escalate the company's total net loss and loss per share for the affected periods.

Subsequent to the announcement of the postponement in filing, the value of Sonder's shares declined in pre-market trading on March 18, 2024.

