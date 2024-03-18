Chart Industries Awarded Order for Hydrogen Liquefier, Liquid Hydrogen Transports and ISO Containers from Element Resources

ATLANTA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a leading global solutions provider to clean energy and industrial gas markets, announces an order from Element Resources Inc (“Element”) for its Lancaster Clean Energy Center (LCEC), a major renewable green hydrogen production facility located in the City of Lancaster, California.



At the LCEC, Element will produce over 20,000 tons of renewable green hydrogen annually through its first phase, making it one of the largest green hydrogen projects in the state. The LCEC, which is targeted to begin commercial operations in 2026, will operate off-grid, using dedicated photo voltaic (PV) solar to power Element’s electrolyzers to produce zero-emission, renewable hydrogen. The increased hydrogen production capacity will serve the growing demand for clean mobility fuels as well as clean energy for manufacturing.

Element Resources is purchasing hydrogen liquefaction plants from Chart, utilizing Chart’s hydrogen refrigeration technology, cold box design, and the associated rotating equipment. This order above includes Chart’s supply of the hydrogen liquefaction system, liquid hydrogen storage tanks, and trailer loadout bays as well as liquid hydrogen transports and ISO Containers. Hydrogen compression for storage, distribution and heavy duty fueling is also included in this order.

“Element is pleased to have reached an agreement with Chart Industries for the hydrogen handling equipment and systems downstream of the electrolyzers through loading for distribution, we are pleased to have a supplier that designs, engineers and builds in-house essentially all of the hydrogen liquefaction, storage and handling equipment which significantly simplifies the procurement, construction and operation of the plant and facilities,” stated Steve Meheen, Element Resources CEO.

“We are proud to be a partner to Element Resources as they execute on their strategic global buildout in the hydrogen industry,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “Chart’s complete suite of hydrogen offerings is helping Element Resources drive the energy transition forward.”

