FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Company delivers solid results with Gross Profit up 62% on significant year-over-year margin expansion

Provides revenue, deliveries and Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2024

CHICAGO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) (“FreightCar America” or the “Company”), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $358.1 million, down 1.8% year-over-year, on deliveries of 3,022 railcars, down 5.1% year-over-year

Gross margin of 11.7% with gross profit of $41.8 million, compared to gross margin of 7.1% with gross profit of $25.8 million in fiscal year 2022

Net loss of ($23.6) million, or ($1.18) per share and adjusted net loss of ($1.0) million, or ($0.39) per share, accounting for primarily non-cash items including $14.9 million loss on extinguishment of debt, $4.1 million impairment on leased railcars and $2.2 million on the change in fair market value of warrant liability

Adjusted EBITDA of $20.1 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million in fiscal year 2022

Announced that on May 1, 2024, Nick Randall, the Company’s current Chief Operating Officer, will succeed Jim Meyer as President and Chief Executive Officer and become a member of the Company’s Board of Directors, while Mr. Meyer will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board



Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $126.6 million on 1,021 railcar deliveries, a decrease of 1.9% compared to revenues of $129.0 million on 1,150 railcar deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2022

Gross margin of 9.6% with gross profit of $12.1 million, compared to gross margin of 3.6% with gross profit of $4.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Net loss of ($2.9) million, or ($0.24) per share and Adjusted Net income of $2.4 million, or ($0.07) per share, accounting primarily for non-cash items associated with a $4.1 million impairment on leased railcars as well as change in fair market value of warrant liability

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022

Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America, commented, “We continued to deliver both solid financial results and margin growth for 2023. Our team continues to remove cost and create efficiencies, which played heavily in our more than doubling Adjusted EBITDA in 2023 on similar volume as compared to the prior year. We did this while simultaneously completing the buildout of our state-of-the-art manufacturing campus which doubles our capacity from one year ago levels. Furthermore, we absorbed the impacts of the US-Mexico border closure in December which lowered fourth quarter deliveries and foreign exchange headwinds, which together decreased results by about $5 million. For the year, we achieved $20.1 million in Adjusted EBITDA on just 3,022 total deliveries, in a footprint now capable of producing 5,000 or more railcars per year.”

Meyer concluded, “As we scale-up, we are well positioned to gain meaningful new efficiencies on more railcars in total. Although uncertainties exist around future border disruptions as well as the overall strength of the market at present, we are confident in our ability to drive additional meaningful top and bottom-line growth in 2024.”

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company’s outlook for fiscal year 2024 is as follows:

Fiscal 2024

Outlook Year-over-Year

Growth at Midpoint Revenue $520 - $572 million 52.5% Adjusted EBITDA $32 - $38 million 74.1% Railcar Deliveries 4,000 – 4,400 Railcars 39.0%



Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, commented, “During the quarter, we continued to experience headwinds related to foreign exchange and rail service disruptions due to the border closure, which pressured our margins by limiting shipments and impacting our costs. The team’s ability to expand Adjusted EBITDA on a per car basis despite these industry challenges underscores the value proposition of our transformation strategy as we achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $6,658 per car in the year versus $2,642 in the prior year. In addition, we are issuing our 2024 revenue guidance at $520 million - $572 million. We expect railcar deliveries to be between 4,000 and 4,400, with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $32 million - $38 million.”

FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 40,560 $ 37,912 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $18 and $126 respectively 6,408 9,571 VAT receivable 2,926 4,682 Inventories, net 125,022 64,317 Assets held for sale — 3,675 Related party asset 638 3,261 Prepaid expenses 4,867 5,470 Total current assets 180,421 128,888 Property, plant and equipment, net 31,258 23,248 Railcars available for lease, net 2,842 11,324 Right of use asset operating lease 2,826 1,596 Right of use asset finance lease 40,277 33,093 Other long-term assets 1,835 1,589 Total assets $ 259,459 $ 199,738 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 84,417 $ 48,449 Related party accounts payable 2,478 3,393 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 5,738 4,081 Accrued warranty 1,602 1,940 Current portion of long-term debt 29,415 40,742 Other current liabilities 13,711 7,380 Total current liabilities 137,361 105,985 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 51,494 Warrant liability 36,801 31,028 Accrued pension costs 1,046 1,040 Lease liability operating lease, long-term 3,164 1,780 Lease liability finance lease, long-term 41,273 33,245 Other long-term liabilities 2,562 3,750 Total liabilities 222,207 228,322 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series C Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 85,412 shares authorized, 85,412 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Liquidation value $95,048 and $0 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 83,458 — Stockholders’ deficit Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 17,903,437 and 17,223,306 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 210 203 Additional paid-in capital 94,067 89,104 Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,365 1,022 Accumulated deficit (142,848 ) (118,913 ) Total stockholders' deficit (46,206 ) (28,584 ) Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ deficit $ 259,459 $ 199,738





FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 126,604 $ 128,989 $ 358,093 $ 364,754 Cost of sales 114,506 124,367 316,330 338,931 Gross profit 12,098 4,622 41,763 25,823 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,739 6,349 27,489 28,227 Impairment on leased railcars 4,091 4,515 4,091 4,515 Gain on sale of railcars available for lease — — 622 — Loss on pension settlement — — 313 8,105 Operating income (loss) 268 (6,242 ) 10,492 (15,024 ) Interest expense (2,043 ) (7,874 ) (15,031 ) (25,423 ) (Loss) gain on change in fair market value of Warrant liability (360 ) 4,744 (2,229 ) 1,486 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (14,880 ) — Other (expense) income (107 ) 79 (440 ) 2,426 Loss before income taxes (2,242 ) (9,293 ) (22,088 ) (36,535 ) Income tax provision 614 440 1,501 2,312 Net loss $ (2,856 ) $ (9,733 ) $ (23,589 ) $ (38,847 ) Net loss per common share – basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (1.56 ) Net loss per common share – diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (1.56 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 29,546,566 26,117,377 28,366,457 24,838,399 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 29,546,566 26,117,377 28,366,457 24,838,399





FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues: Manufacturing $ 123,989 $ 126,279 $ 345,866 $ 352,827 Corporate and Other 2,615 2,710 12,227 11,927 Consolidated revenues $ 126,604 $ 128,989 $ 358,093 $ 364,754 Operating income (loss): Manufacturing $ 6,779 $ (1,670 ) $ 31,554 $ 14,801 Corporate and Other (6,511 ) (4,572 ) (21,062 ) (29,825 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 268 $ (6,242 ) $ 10,492 $ (15,024 )





FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (23,589 ) $ (38,874 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,606 4,135 Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets 2,742 2,325 Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives — (2,507 ) Loss (gain) on change in fair market value for Warrant liability 2,229 (1,486 ) Impairment on leased railcars 4,091 4,515 Loss on pension settlement 313 8,105 Stock-based compensation recognized 1,240 2,106 Non-cash interest expense 10,116 16,563 Loss on extinguishment of debt 14,880 — Other non-cash items, net 138 20 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 3,163 — VAT receivable 1,426 24,946 Inventories (60,912 ) (8,476 ) Accounts and contractual payables 39,943 8,181 Lease liability (3,150 ) (3,006 ) Other assets and liabilities 7,533 (5,044 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 4,769 11,503 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (12,722 ) (7,816 ) Proceeds from sale of railcars available for lease, net of selling costs 8,356 — Net cash flows used in investing activities (4,366 ) (7,816 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of preferred shares, net of issuance costs 13,254 — Deferred financing costs (353 ) — Borrowings on revolving line of credit 149,811 133,652 Repayments on revolving line of credit (159,348 ) (124,852 ) Employee stock settlement (106 ) (57 ) Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised (6 ) (20 ) Financing lease payments (1,007 ) (738 ) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 2,245 7,985 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,648 11,672 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,912 26,240 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 40,560 $ 37,912 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid $ 4,915 $ 8,849 Income taxes paid $ 2,097 $ 1,218 Non-cash transactions Change in unpaid construction in process $ (438 ) $ 715 Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Note $ 3,161 $ 1,467 Issuance of preferred shares in exchange of term loan $ 72,688 $ — Issuance of warrants $ 3,014 $ 8,560 Issuance of equity fee $ 685 $ 4,000



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)





FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of (loss) income before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Income (Loss) before income taxes $ (2,242 ) $ (9,293 ) $ (22,088 ) $ (36,535 ) Depreciation & Amortization 1,416 1,025 4,606 4,135 Interest Expense, net 2,043 7,874 15,031 25,423 EBITDA 1,217 (394 ) (2,451 ) (6,977 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a) 360 (4,744 ) 2,229 (1,486 ) Impairment on leased railcars(b) 4,091 4,515 4,091 4,515 Loss on Debt Extinguishment(c) - - 14,880 - Alabama Grant Amortization(d) - - - (1,857 ) Mexican Permanent VAT(e) - 1,861 - 2,769 Loss on Pension Settlement(f) - - 313 8,105 Transaction Costs(g) - 37 - 153 Startup Costs(h) - 164 - 1,113 Consulting Costs(i) - 85 - 1,073 Corporate Realignment(j) - - - 1,323 Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease(k) - - (622 ) - Stock Based Compensation 716 (201 ) 1,240 2,106 Other, net 107 (79 ) 440 (2,426 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,491 $ 1,244 $ 20,120 $ 8,411

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company’s business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges: This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability. During the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. The Company amortized deferred grant income to cost of goods sold in 2022 that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss). The Company transitioned to tolling manufacturing structure in the third quarter of 2022 and as a result incurred permanent VAT costs. The Company recorded a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement loss in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022. The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements. The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 related to new production lines. The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during 2022. The Company incurred certain non-recurring corporate realignment costs in 2022. The Company recorded a non-cash pre-tax gain related to sales of its leased railcar fleet in the second quarter of 2023.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (loss) income and Adjusted Net (loss) income(1)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ (2,856 ) $ (9,733 ) $ (23,589 ) $ (38,847 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a) 360 (4,744 ) 2,229 (1,486 ) Impairment on leased railcars(b) 4,091 4,515 4,091 4,515 Loss on Debt Extinguishment(c) - - 14,880 - Alabama Grant Amortization(d) - - - (1,857 ) Mexican Permanent VAT(e) - 1,861 - 2,769 Loss on Pension Settlement(f) - - 313 8,105 Transaction Costs(g) - 37 - 153 Startup Costs(h) - 164 - 1,113 Consulting Costs(i) - 85 - 1,073 Corporate Realignment(j) - - - 1,323 Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease(k) - (622 ) - Stock Based Compensation 716 (201 ) 1,240 2,106 Other, net 107 (79 ) 440 (2,426 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 5,274 1,638 22,571 15,388 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments(l) - (5 ) - (68 ) Adjusted Net income (loss) $ 2,418 $ (8,100 ) $ (1,018 ) $ (23,527 )

Adjusted net loss represents net loss before the following charges: This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability. During the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. The Company amortized deferred grant income to cost of goods sold in 2022 that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss). The Company transitioned to tolling manufacturing structure in the third quarter of 2022 and as a result incurred permanent VAT costs. The Company recorded a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement loss in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022. The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements. The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 related to new production lines. The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during 2022. The Company incurred certain non-recurring corporate realignment costs in 2022. The Company recorded a non-cash pre-tax gain related to sales of its leased railcar fleet in the second quarter of 2023. Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of adjustments specific to Mexico using the effective tax rate. Given the Company’s US based NOLs and Valuation Allowances result in an effective tax rate of about % for the US, all US based adjustments above are not tax affected.

We believe that Adjusted net loss is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted net loss is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted net loss in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted net loss is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of EPS and Adjusted EPS(1)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 EPS $ (0.24 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (1.56 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a) 0.01 (0.18 ) 0.08 (0.06 ) Impairment on leased railcars(b) 0.14 0.17 0.14 0.18 Loss on Debt Extinguishment(c) - - 0.52 - Alabama Grant Amortization(d) - - - (0.07 ) Mexican Permanent VAT(e) - 0.07 - 0.11 Loss on Pension Settlement(f) - - 0.01 0.33 Transaction Costs(g) - - - 0.01 Startup Costs(h) - 0.01 - 0.04 Consulting Costs(i) - - - 0.04 Corporate Realignment(j) - - - 0.05 Gain on Sale of Railcars Available for Lease(k) - - (0.02 ) - Stock Based Compensation 0.02 (0.01 ) 0.04 0.08 Other, net - - 0.02 (0.10 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share 0.17 0.06 0.79 0.61 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share(l) - - - - Adjusted EPS $ (0.07 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.95 )

Adjusted EPS represents basic EPS before the following charges: This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company’s warrant liability. During the fourth quarters of 2022 and 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash loss on debt extinguishment of its term loan. The Company amortized deferred grant income to cost of goods sold in 2022 that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss). The Company transitioned to tolling manufacturing structure in the third quarter of 2022 and as a result incurred permanent VAT costs. The Company recorded a non-cash pre-tax pension settlement loss in the third quarter of 2023 and 2022. The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements. The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 related to new production lines. The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during 2022. The Company incurred certain non-recurring corporate realignment costs in 2022. The Company recorded a non-cash pre-tax gain related to sales of its leased railcar fleet in the second quarter of 2023. Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of adjustments specific to Mexico using the effective tax rate. Given the Company’s US based NOLs and Valuation Allowances result in an effective tax rate of about % for the US, all US based adjustments above are not tax affected.

We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.