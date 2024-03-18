WalkMe Ltd. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME), a leading provider of digital adoption solutions, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investors relations website at https://ir.walkme.com or on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.



WalkMe will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed in writing by email to investors@walkme.com.

WalkMe (WKME) pioneered the world’s leading Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) so companies can effectively navigate the constant change brought on by technology. With WalkMe, organizations drive enterprise productivity and reduce risk by ensuring consistent, responsible, and efficient adoption of software and the workflows it powers. Our AI-driven platform sits on top of an organization’s tech stack, identifies where people experience friction, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation needed to get the job done, right in the flow of work. Customers like IBM, Nestle, ThermoFisher Scientific, and the U.S. Dept. of Defense trust WalkMe to create the people-centric experiences required to boost the effectiveness of their workflows and maximize software ROI.

