Global Down Syndrome Foundation is Proud to Support Cheeky Awareness Video “Assume That I Can” Taking the Internet by Storm

Denver, CO, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is proud to support the international awareness campaign video, “Assume That I Can,” that is taking the internet by storm! GLOBAL has financially sponsored and supported this annual campaign organized by CoorDown in Italy. This year’s campaign was created in collaboration with the New York-based agency SMALL.

The breakout star of the campaign video is “Champions” actress Madison Tevlin who received GLOBAL’s highest honor, the Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award in 2023. Madison and iconic film director Bobby Farrelly received their Quincy Jones Awards at the Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest fundraiser for people with Down syndrome in the world.

“We are so proud to be part of CoorDown’s annual awareness campaign video and to have Madison be the star of the film was just beyond perfect,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL President and CEO. “At GLOBAL we are working so hard to elongate life and improve health outcomes so we embrace this parallel theme of limiting perceptions. The video is exceptional, fantastic, wonderful – we hope it gets MILLIONS of views!”

World Down Syndrome Day falls on March 21st or “3-21” signifying the fact that people with Down syndrome are born with 3 (three) copies of chromosome 21 instead of 2 (two). World Down Syndrome Day was promulgated by the United Nations in 2012 and is celebrated in 190 countries.



To learn more about the Global Down Syndrome Foundation and World Down Syndrome Day, visit www.globaldownsyndrome.org/world-down-syndrome-day-month.

About the Global Down Syndrome Foundation

The Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL) is the largest non-profit in the U.S. working to save lives and dramatically improve health outcomes for people with Down syndrome. GLOBAL has donated more than $32 million to establish the first Down syndrome research institute supporting over 400 scientists and over 2,400 patients with Down syndrome from 33 states and 10 countries. Working closely with Congress and the National Institutes of Health, GLOBAL is the lead advocacy organization in the U.S. for Down syndrome research and medical care. GLOBAL has a membership of over 110 Down syndrome organizations worldwide and is part of a network of Affiliates – the Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome, and the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognition Center – all on the Anschutz Medical Campus. GLOBAL’s widely circulated medical publications include GLOBAL Medical Care Guidelines for Adults with Down Syndrome, Prenatal & Newborn Down Syndrome Information, and the award-winning Down Syndrome World™ magazine. GLOBAL also organizes the annual AcceptAbility Gala in Washington DC, and the annual Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show, the largest Down syndrome fundraiser in the world.

