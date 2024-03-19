NFA Labs, Creator of ‘Athena GPT’, Announces Staggering $71k Profit Made By It’s AI Neural Network In Only 8 Days

San Diego, CA, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As advances in artificial intelligence continue to excite and inspire the tech and financial world, many companies are racing to develop first-mover technology in this fast-paced arena. In 2023, one of those companies, NFA Labs, set out on a mission to develop a cutting-edge trading algorithm that mimics the intricate workings of the human brain.



That journey led NFA Labs to the creation of a neural algorithm the company has named ‘Athena’, and Athena has proven to be one of the most powerful machine learning algorithms today, possessing the remarkable ability to learn and adapt to new data.

What is Athena?

“Athena GPT encompasses our financial AI research and experiment program at the forefront of the NFA Labs ecosystem, engineered to elevate DeFi trading through the power of neural networks and deep learning”, says one of the companies founders.



NFA Labs announced this week that in only 8 days, from March 3rd to March 11th, this neural network protocol generated over $71,000 in profit using its quantitative and qualitative inputs to analyze and capitalize on price movements in the cryptocurrency space.

The company says that Athena has the ability to trade across unlimited tokens and exchanges, and has proven to have amazing accuracy. By utilizing the neural network’s decision making, it continuously learns and improves over time as it utilizes a “human” approach, but without the limitation of fear, uncertainty, and doubt.





NFA Labs Cryptocurrency Token “NFAi”

When NFA Labs first launched their cryptocurrency token “NFAi”, savvy investors flocked to the vision the company had, and what they were building. Soon after its inception, the token hit over $0.29, during a bear market, and with this announcement coming suddenly from the company, it would be a 1000% (10x) increase from the current price to its ATH.



Now that “AI” has pushed the financial sector into a bull market, it’s expected that NFA Labs and its ecosystem is about to get many new eyes on it.

Website - https://nfa.ai/

Telegram - https://t.me/nfalabs

X - https://twitter.com/nfalabs



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

