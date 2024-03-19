Verity One Ltd.: TRUTH MATTERS™ Digitizing Trust in Supply Chains with VERT "V"

London, UK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verity One Ltd., a pioneering force in certification and verification services since 2001, proudly unveils its latest innovation: the Verity License Unit, or VERT "V." Grounded in the principle that "TRUTH MATTERS™," Verity One has leveraged the power of AI and blockchain technology to revolutionize trust and transparency within product supply chains.

By minting the Verity License Unit (VLU), the "V" or VERT, on several prominent public blockchain networks, including Polygon, MATIC, Hedera HBAR, and Binance BSC, and a private IBM Hyperledger Blockchain for sensitive data, Verity One extends its commitment to transparency and trust across diverse industries.

"The 'V' or VERT represents a significant milestone in our journey towards securing transparent and trustworthy supply chains," says Verity One Ltd's CTO and founder, Adam Reiser. "With VERT' V,' we empower businesses to ensure the integrity of their products, fostering consumer trust and loyalty."

Join Verity One Ltd. in its mission to digitize trust across industries. For more information, visit Verity.one or contact press(at)verity.one.