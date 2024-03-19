Zero Liquid Discharge Market to Reach USD 15.4 Billion By 2033; Launch of Cutting-Edge Zero Liquid Discharge Technologies to Bolster Growth

Newark, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 6.7 billion zero liquid discharge market will reach USD 15.4 billion by 2033. The growing adoption of these systems in recent years due to strict government laws regulating wastewater discharge is driving the growth of the zero-liquid discharge market. Water bodies are harmed by wastewater discharge, which also causes ecosystem instability. Systems with zero liquid discharge seek to eliminate all solid and liquid waste from a system and generate clean, reusable water. Several industrial operations can make use of the collected solid waste. Clean water from zero liquid discharge water treatment systems is utilised as a coolant for various industrial operations, including oil refinery effluent, boiler blowdown, cooling tower blowdown, etc. There is an excess demand for energy and water due to the increasing urbanisation observed worldwide. This has directly compelled energy producers to increase production while maintaining efficiency. Zero liquid discharge system installations are necessary due to the increased production from power plants and the necessity to restrict the discharge to water bodies. Zero liquid discharge market size will rise at a respectable rate if this trend continues.



Key Insight of the Zero Liquid Discharge Market



Asia Pacific will account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific presents the market with the greatest potential opportunities during the specified forecast period. Notable investments are being made in wastewater treatment plants in China and India. Europe also presents substantial development prospects; Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy are the top three countries spending on wastewater treatment. Due to rising urbanisation and power consumption, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America will also see robust market expansion. Government laws have been implemented in China and India to install zero liquid discharge systems and use water treatment techniques to decrease water pollution.



The pre-treatment technology segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.94 billion.



The pre-treatment technology segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.94 billion. The stringent environmental regulations and wastewater discharge limitations imposed by regulatory authorities, which push industries to embrace sustainable practices like zero discharge, are responsible for the segment's rise.



The non-industrial segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.81 billion.



The non-industrial segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 3.81 billion. The need for resource management, water conservation, infection control, regulatory compliance, and hazardous waste management primarily drives the use of zero liquid discharge systems in non-industrial sectors worldwide.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Stringent regulations regarding the discharge of specific solutes to water bodies



The laws governing emissions in water bodies placed on businesses and power plants are the main drivers of the market expansion for zero-liquid discharge systems. Since industrial sources account for many of the hazardous emissions that affect aquatic ecosystems and water bodies, zero liquid discharge systems are mostly used in this domain. The emissions, which include mercury, arsenic, lead, selenium, salt, toxic metals, nitrate, etc., cause the ecosystem to go out of balance.



Restraint: Need for custom design in addition to difficulty managing complex streams



The primary hindrance to expanding the zero liquid discharge systems market is the demand for customised designs that meet specific needs. Additionally, the system faces challenges working in intricate liquid streams, like petrochemical sectors where the sludge is stiff and sticky. Considering these variables and the need for sophisticated equipment raises the necessary capital, which may eventually hurt the market.



Opportunity: Innovations in zero liquid discharge technologies



Continuous zero liquid discharge technology research and development propels market innovation. Advances in evaporation, crystallisation, membrane filtration, and related technologies make it possible to increase the economy and efficiency of zero liquid discharge systems. Companies that invest in R&D and introduce state-of-the-art zero liquid discharge technology stand to capture a significant market share.



Some of the major players operating in the zero liquid discharge market are:



● Alfa Laval Corporate AB

● U.S. Water Services Inc

● Oasys Water, Inc.

● Thermax Global

● 3v Green Eagle S.p.A

● Aquarion AG

● IDE Technologies

● Aquatech International LLC

● GEA Group

● Veolia Water Technologies

● GE Water & Process Technologies

● Suez Environnement

● ENCON Evaporators

● Doosan Hydro Technology



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Process:



● Evaporation Process

● Solid Waste Handling Process

● Pre-treatment Technology

● Crystallization Process

● Others



By Application:



● Industrial

● Non-industrial



About the report:



The global zero liquid discharge market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



