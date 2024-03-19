Apollo Screen & Shade to Become Top Screen and Shade Provider in North America

Escondido, CA , March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Screen & Shade is set to become the top choice for screen and shade solutions in North America with its superior-quality offerings. These include retractable screen doors, awnings, and motorized patio shades that cater to clients’ diverse tastes and needs.

Having an outdoor area can add to the look and value of a property. It also allows homeowners to make the most of outdoor living, whether relaxing on their own or having fun with family and friends. Retractable screen doors ensure homeowners can enjoy these moments without having to worry about bugs and insects making their way into their houses. They also offer the convenience of being opened or closed based on one’s needs.



Apollo Screen & Shade

Apollo Screen & Shade has the solution to all screen and shade needs across North America. Launched in June 2023, the company is dedicated to meeting customer expectations with top-notch products known for their quality and style. With more than two decades of experience in the industry, it brings unparalleled expertise to the table, resulting in products that effortlessly enhance the look of any home. The products are also easy to install and use, which makes them a practical choice for homeowners.

“They are there when you need them to provide insect protection and relief from the sun and out of your sight when you don’t,” said a representative for the company.

Each retractable screen door from Apollo Screen & Shade features an engineered, built-in slow-close device for smooth and reliable operation every time. With a superior tracking system and smart design, these doors expand and retract effortlessly. Moreover, these screens are handcrafted and custom-fit to perfectly suit the specifications of each door, ensuring a seamless integration.

Aside from quality products, Apollo Screen & Shade is also gaining its reputation through exceptional service provided by factory-trained installers and carefully selected distributors with more than a century of experience between them. They are highly skilled in addressing concerns, recommending the best solutions for every space, and installing high-quality retractable screen doors or shades seamlessly and to perfection. Above all, they care deeply about their work, so rest assured the home is in good hands. For those looking for quality sliding screen doors for French doors and front doors, motorized patio shades, or retractable awnings, Apollo Screen & Shade has it all under one roof

To learn more about the company and its wide range of products, visit https://apolloscreen.com/.

About Apollo Screen & Shade

With two decades of experience in the retractable screen and shade business, the company provides premium-quality products designed to enhance both style and convenience in people’s homes.

Media Contact

Apollo Screen & Shade

Sam Steinberg

Address: 2121 Enterprise St, Escondido, CA 9202

Phone: 855-530-1246

Website: https://apolloscreen.com/

Email: office@apolloscreen.com

























