Anti-Drone Market Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report, 2028

Chicago, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Anti-Drone Market to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 26.6% between 2023 and 2028, Anti-Drone Market by Technology (Electronic, Laser, and Kinetic Systems), Application (Detection, Detection & Disruption), Vertical (Military & Defense, Homeland Security, Commercial), Platform Type and Region-Global Forecast to 2028

The rise in demand for anti-drone systems is attributed to the significant military expenditure on counter-drone technologies, high incidence of critical infrastructure security breaches by unauthorized drones, increased adoption of advanced anti-drone systems to prevent terrorism, and a strong focus on the deployment of aerial remote sensing technologies to safeguard critical infrastructures.





By Technology: The Laser Systems segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Laser weapons are increasingly used to destroy or burn UAVs. The laser system requires a straight beam to destroy drones effectively. The effectiveness of the laser system also depends on the target construction, material, and range. According to military experts, lasers need massive power, and the laser beam is deteriorated by dust, water vapor, etc. Companies are trying to develop technologically advanced laser-based anti-drones to increase the targeting capability of anti-drone systems. Moreover, laser systems can operate at the speed of light, enabling rapid responses to dynamic drone threats. They can engage multiple targets in quick succession, making them suitable for countering swarms of drones.

By Application: The detection and disruption application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The detection & disruption segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period. Drones have been used to carry out terrorist attacks and other criminal activities in recent years. This has led to increased awareness of the potential dangers of drones and a greater demand for anti-drone systems. Detection & disruption systems find major applications in the military & defense and homeland security verticals where any unauthorized drone's entry into a country's prohibited area is detected, and the drone is shot down on the spot. The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of drones for a variety of tasks, including aerial photography, videography, delivery, and surveillance, which, in turn, drives the demand for anti-drone technology, especially for detection & disruption applications, to mitigate potential risks associated with the misuse of drones.

By Platform Type: The UAV-based anti-drones is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market for UAV-based anti-drone systems is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These systems can be used to counter swarms of drones more effectively than other types of anti-drone systems. This is because UAVs can be deployed quickly and easily to locations where drone swarms are detected. Also, they are generally more cost-effective and easier to carry than ground-based or handheld systems. This makes them a more attractive option for a wider range of users. Another approach involves specialized UAVs equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and AI capabilities that autonomously detect and trail other drones, promptly alerting operators to potential threats.

By Vertical: The homeland security vertical is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The anti-drone market for homeland security is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors responsible for this growth include enhancing situational awareness during emergencies and the rising focus on border security and critical infrastructure protection. Electronic systems such as radars, RF detectors, EO/IR cameras, RF jammers, and GNSS jammers are expected to drive the anti-drone market for homeland security. These systems can identify legitimate, rogue drones and bring them down with utmost public safety. The technology has been used in many applications, such as the delivery of goods and random image capturing.

By Region: The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The anti-drone market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors contributing to this growth include the development of a broad range of counter-drone technologies in Asia Pacific to prevent drone-related crimes and several ongoing research and development by market players in this region.

The drone market for commercial and homeland security verticals is estimated to grow in the region, as the nations are not as restrictive as the North American or European countries with respect to unmanned flights in civil airspace, which can result in more incidents related to drones in the region. Drones are also used for agricultural and real estate inspections by various Asian countries. Also, due to the ongoing tensions in the region, such as the South China Sea dispute, North Korean nuclear aggression, and the India and Pakistan border dispute, nations in the region want to keep an eye on what their neighbors are up to and safeguard their borders. All these factors contribute to the growth of the anti-drone market in Asia Pacific.

RTX (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Thales (France), IAI (Israel), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. (Israel), Blighter Surveillance Systems Limited (UK), DroneShield Ltd (Australia), Dedrone (US) are some of the key players in the anti-drone market.