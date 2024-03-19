EaseMyTrip Partners With Zoomcar to Provide Pre-Booked and On-Demand Self-Drive Cars in India 

BANGALORE, India, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (“Zoomcar” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZCAR), the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for car sharing, and EaseMyTrip, one of India's largest online travel platforms, today announced a strategic partnership to offer customers unparalleled convenience in their travel arrangements. With this partnership, Zoomcar’s wide range of self-drive cars have been seamlessly integrated into the EaseMyTrip platform, allowing users to book their preferred Zoomcar directly from the EaseMyTrip app offering travelers convenience and flexibility in planning their journeys.



EaseMyTrip users will now have access to Zoomcar's extensive fleet of 25,000+ cars, spanning a diverse range of models from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs like Kia Carens, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, MG Astor and more. This integration enables travelers to effortlessly pre-book and on-demand self-drive Zoomcars alongside their flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements, all through a single user-friendly platform.

The partnership between Zoomcar and EaseMyTrip marks a significant milestone in the evolution of travel services available in India. By aligning the companies’ expertise and resources, the partnership will offer customers a hassle-free, integrated platform catering to every stage of travel. As the Indian government works to enhance road connectivity and infrastructure across the nation, this partnership becomes even more significant as it will allow customers to easily and affordably rent self-drive vehicles directly within the EaseMyTrip platform. By providing a wide array of services on one streamlined platform, this alliance contributes to the broader vision of promoting travel experiences and boosting tourism in India.

Zoomcar offers a wide selection of self-drive vehicles, ranging across various models and budgets, for travelers to find their perfect travel companion for every journey. Additionally, the partnership provides flexibility, allowing travelers to explore destinations at their own pace through Zoomcar's self-drive car rental options, empowering them to craft personalized itineraries tailored to their preferences. Exclusive discounts and offers through the Zoomcar and EaseMyTrip partnership ensure cost-effective travel solutions without compromising on quality or convenience, making travel planning and execution smoother and more rewarding for all.

"Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip is a turning point in our journey to redefine urban mobility for India,” said Zoomcar CEO Greg Moran. “We aim to offer a new dimension of convenience and flexibility, empowering travelers to explore India with ease and confidence. By integrating our scalable self-drive solutions with EaseMyTrip's extensive travel services, we're not just facilitating travel; we're enhancing the joy and freedom it brings."

“In forging this strategic alliance, EaseMyTrip ventures on a transformative journey alongside Zoomcar. This collaboration signifies a pivotal milestone, offering our valuable customers unparalleled access to Zoomcar's expansive fleet, spanning diverse models across the country,” said Nishant Pitti, Co-founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip. "This integration indicates a new era of travel convenience, where travelers can seamlessly reserve self-drive vehicles alongside their flights and accommodations, all via our intuitive platform. This partnership is a resolute commitment to elevating the travel experience, empowering travelers with unmatched flexibility and efficiency."

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Zoomcar is a leading marketplace for car sharing focused on emerging markets. The Zoomcar community connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting sustainable, smart transportation solutions in growing markets.

EaseMyTrip (a public listed company at NSE and BSE) is India’s one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. Furthermore, growing at a CAGR of 59% during FY20-23 in profits, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies. Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, EaseMyTrip offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services. EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fees during bookings. EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 2+ million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA and New Zealand.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about our plans, efforts, projections, broad visions, goals, commitments, expectations, or prospects related to our partnership with Ease my Trip. These forward-looking statements reflect our management's current expectations for this alliance and these statements entail significant risk and uncertainty. To identify these forward-looking statements, we use terms such as “may,” “will,” “aim,” “empower,” “estimate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “continue,” “promoting,” “believe,” “boosting”, “scalable,” “transformative,” “elevate,” or “enhance,” or the negatives thereof, as well as other variations or comparable terminology. We ask that you read statements that contain these terms carefully because we believe this information is important for our investors and customers. Any forward-looking statement in this press release refers solely to what is accurate as of the day it is issued and/or based on assumptions that Zoomcar believes to be reasonable. The actual results and outcomes may materially differ due to various factors or events beyond our control which we may not be foreseeable at all times. We cannot guarantee or assure any plan, initiative, projection, goal, commitment, expectation, or prospect set forth in this press release can or will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to alter or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as required by law

