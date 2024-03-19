New York, NY & Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WISe.ART to Host the Prestigious ProArte y Cultura Mayte Spínola Gold Medals 2023 at the Iconic Nasdaq Building in New York City on April 1, 2024

New York / Madrid – March 19, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, in partnership with Grupo Pro Arte y Cultura, announced that its subsidiary WISe.ART is will be hosting the Mayte Spínola Gold Medals 2023, in its special 10th Edition, at the Nasdaq MarketSite located at 4 Times Square (43rd & Broadway), in the heart of New York City, on April 1, 2024. This year’s event is particularly momentous as it celebrates the 80th anniversary of Mayte Spínola, painter and sculptor a seminal figure in the arts and culture sector and the founder of the Pro Arte y Cultura Group.

Jointly organized by Wise.ART and ProArte y Cultura the event will honor individuals and organizations that have shown an outstanding dedication to various disciplines, including education, philanthropy, industry, fashion, and music. This year’s distinguished jury, led by Mayte Spínola herself, includes Prince Félix de Merode, Duchess of Gandía Ángela María de Ulloa, and representatives from WISeArt, emphasizing the event's dedication to excellence and diversity in the arts.

The Mayte Spínola Gold Medals 2023 will recognize the achievements of notable figures such as the Duques de Soria Foundation, Alicia Habsburg-Lorraine, S.A.R. Luis Alfonso de Borbón, Carolina Adriana Herrera, and Pedro Sandoval, among others. This special gathering will not only celebrate the legacy of Mayte Spínola but also underscore her significant impact on fostering cultural expression and supporting talented artists globally.

Since its inception in 1990, the Pro Arte y Cultura Group, founded by Mayte Spínola, has been instrumental in organizing exhibitions and advocating for the arts across various European cities. Spínola’s dedication has significantly contributed to the flourishing of cultural expression, earning her a prestigious spot in the Forbes Art list, alongside other luminaries such as Alicia Koplowitz and Baroness Thyssen.

The event will be broadcasted at https://platform.wise.art/MayteSpinolaGoldMedals2023/ and invite the art community to us in commemorating Mayte Spínola’s 80th anniversary and celebrating the achievements of this year’s honorees. The event promises to be a day of recognition, innovation, and enduring support for the arts, commemorating the continuous growth and development of the cultural sector.

About Mayte Spínola: Mayte Spínola is an acclaimed businesswoman, writer, and art patron, internationally celebrated for her extensive contributions to the promotion of art and culture. As the founder of the Pro Arte y Cultura Group, her dedication has been pivotal in shaping the careers of countless artists and enriching the cultural heritage of our time.

About ProArte y Cultura

Is Directed by Mayte Spínola as president of the same. Julia Sáez Angulo as a journalist and art critic who has verified the exhibitions. Rosa Gallego del Peso as the group’s curator, together with Manuela Picó and Linda de Sousa, made it possible for this group of nearly 300 artists to be represented in different art collections and museums on international territory.



About WISe.ART

WISe.Art is a fully-fledged marketplace. It can connect all actors of the arts industry. Our white-labeling options and special NFT designs ensure that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, creating an irreversible link to the physical object, providing proof of ownership, provenance, and a set of smart contracts describing future use and monetization streams.

The WISe.Art NFT platform is fully secured by WISeKey’s innovative security technologies enabling the authentication of digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process based on our experience and proven expertise in this domain.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.



Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company’s semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.



