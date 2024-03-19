Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 11

Company announcement no. 21

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement426,000 51,472,860
11 March 202424,000121.232,909,520
12 March 202423,000121.722,799,560
13 March 202422,000123.422,715,240
14 March 202423,000123.082,830,840
15 March 202423,000124.382,860,740
Total week 11 115,000   14,115,900
Total accumulated 541,000   65,588,760

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,341,695 treasury shares. equal to 2.77 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

