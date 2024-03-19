Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 11

Company announcement no. 21



In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 426,000 51,472,860 11 March 2024 24,000 121.23 2,909,520 12 March 2024 23,000 121.72 2,799,560 13 March 2024 22,000 123.42 2,715,240 14 March 2024 23,000 123.08 2,830,840 15 March 2024 23,000 124.38 2,860,740 Total week 11 115,000 14,115,900 Total accumulated 541,000 65,588,760

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 3,341,695 treasury shares. equal to 2.77 % of the Bank’s share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



