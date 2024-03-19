LUXH INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (“LuxUrban” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LUXH) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired LuxUrban securities between November 8, 2023 and February 2, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LUXH .

Case Details:

In November 2023, the Company announced it had signed a 25-year Master Lease Agreement (“MLA”) with the prestigious Royalton Hotel in New York.

On January 17, 2024, Bleecker Street Research published a report, which alleged that the Company had not actually signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel. The report stated the owner of the Royalton hotel building confirmed LuxUrban never actually signed a lease, nor even provided a Letter of Credit. The report also alleged the Company was embroiled in a number of lawsuits that “allege LuxUrban failed to pay rent repeatedly,” and “in the last six months has been sued by landlords at four of their properties for unpaid rent” but that LuxUrban had “never once disclosed the nature of these lawsuits.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.58, or 12% to close at $4.32 on January 17, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume. The stock price continued to fall an additional $0.42, or 10%, to close at $3.89 on January 18, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then on February 2, 2024, after the market closed, LuxUrban announced the “termination of discussions to add the Royalton Hotel to its roster of properties” and that it was “withdrawing its prior statements regarding the Royalton” including prior quarterly reports which listed the Royalton under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations—Property Summary—Properties under lease, not operating.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.99, or 22%, to close at $3.50 per share on February 5, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company had not signed a lease with the Royalton Hotel; (2) that, as a result, LuxUrban’s total reported units was overstated; (3) that LuxUrban faced multiple lawsuits for unpaid rent; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What’s Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/LUXH or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660 . If you suffered a loss in LuxUrban you have until April 12, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

