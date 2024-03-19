Bicycle Apparel Market to Hit US$ 7.98 Billion at 5.6% CAGR by 2034: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research conducted by market research and competitive intelligence source Fact.MR projects that in 2024, the worldwide bicycle apparel market will be worth US$ 4.63 billion. The market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% between 2024 and 2034.



Bicycling has seen a noticeable increase in popularity as a recreational activity and transportation need. There are more cyclists in the world now that people are aware of the advantages that riding provides for health and the environment. As such, the need for cycling apparel made to improve comfort, performance, and safety during rides is also rising.

Key Segmentation of Bicycle Apparel Market Research

By Product By Sales Channel By End User By Region Cycling Tops Jerseys Jackets T-shirts Body Insulators/ Warmers

Cycling Bottoms Big Shorts Tights & Pants

Cycling Gloves

Cycling Accessories Wholesalers/ Distributors

Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channels Men

Women

Kids North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Demand for bicycle apparel is also rising due to increasing number of activities such as cycling events, group rides, and communities, which has fostered a strong sense of camaraderie among cyclists. Participation in activities such as charity rides, gran fondos, and cycling tours has seen a significant increase, leading to higher demand for cycling apparel that is tailored to these events. Furthermore, social media platforms have played a crucial role in facilitating the sharing of cycling experiences, motivating more individuals to embrace cycling and thereby driving market expansion.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2024, the global cycling apparel market is estimated at a value of US$ 4.63 billion.

Global demand for bicycle apparel is projected to reach US$ 7.98 billion by the end of 2034.

The North American market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Men currently account almost one-third of the value share in the bicycle apparel market.

Cycling tops currently account for around half of overall cycling apparel sales.

“Companies should focus on penetrating the North American and East Asia market, which together account for more than 50% of the global market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Specialized Bicycle Apparel to Exhibit Substantial Demand Growth

Riding a bicycle has become a popular way to exercise, travel, and enjoy leisure time. As more people choose to ride as a lifestyle, there is an increasing need for specialized clothing that combines comfort, usefulness, and fashionable clothes.

An increased focus on health and well-being has made riding a popular choice for people who want to be active and live healthy lives. People are spending more money on high-quality cycling clothing that supports their fitness objectives and improves their cycling experience as they become more health-conscious.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 7.98 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.6% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Global Supply Chain Disruptions Affecting Consumer Spending

Yet another obstacle lies in the sway of external elements like economic circumstances and geopolitical volatility, capable of altering consumer spending behaviors and the general demand for products. Downturns in the economy or disturbances in supply chains have the potential to interrupt production and distribution networks, thereby causing inventory management challenges and diminishing profitability for enterprises engaged in the bicycle apparel sector.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bicycle apparel market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (cycling tops, cycling bottoms, cycling gloves, cycling accessories), end user (men, women, kids), and sales channel (wholesalers/distributors, supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, multi-brand stores, online retailers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

