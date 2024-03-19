Engage with Pluri's Talent: Exciting Conference Appearances Ahead

HAIFA, Israel, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR) (TASE:PLUR) ("Pluri" or "the Company"), a leading biotechnology company that transforms cells into solutions that promote global wellbeing and sustainability, today announced its participation in the following upcoming conferences.



Conference: Bio-Europe Spring

Date: March 18-20, 2024

Location: Barcelona

Pluri’s Chief Business Development Officer-Pharma Efrat Kaduri will attend the event.

BIO-Europe Spring connects the global biopharma community to elevate life science partnerships, bringing together over 3,700 attendees from 2,000+ companies to engage in 20,000 one-on-one meetings.

Conference: Advanced Therapies 2024

Date: March 19-20, 2024

Location: London

Pluri’s Chief Technology Officer Lior Raviv will participate in a panel discussion titled: Points to consider when building supply chain operations from scratch on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 1:40 PM.

He will also give a presentation titled: Unleashing the Allogeneic Potential by Using Large Scale Automated Manufacturing Platforms on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at 2:40 PM.

Pluri’s Chief Commercial Officer PluriCDMO Andy Lewin will attend the event.

The Advanced Therapies congress is Europe’s largest cell and gene therapy conference and exhibition. The event brings together the world leaders in advanced therapy medicinal product development and the most senior executives in charge of the latest tech and strategies that are driving the industry forward.

Conference: CISH Impact Investments Holdings Conference

Date: March 28, 2024

Location: Online Event

Pluri’s Chief Executive Officer & President Yaky Yanay will be presenting at the conference on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 2:20 PM.

CISH Impact Investments Holdings Conference is a global event on impact opportunities and investments in promising technology companies that have a positive impact on the community and the environment.

Meetings with the Pluri team can be scheduled via the various conference partnering engines or via email at info@pluri-biotech.com

About Pluri

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global wellbeing and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of initiatives— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective, and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech and agtech and aims to establish partnerships that leverage the Company’s 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require effective, mass cell production. Pluri also offers CDMO services. To learn more, visit us at http://www.pluri-biotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts

Investors: investor.relations@pluri-biotech.com

Israel Media: Shachar Yental at Shacharye@gitam.co.il