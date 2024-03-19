Kauno energija, AB. Regarding information published in the media

In response to the information published in the media about the alleged misappropriation of funds from the company, AB Kauno energija informs that at the end of 2023, funds were fraudulently transferred from the company's account to the accounts of third parties. Thanks to the prompt actions of the company, financial institutions and law enforcement, a large part of the funds has already been returned to the company's account. This event does not have a significant impact on the company's activities. The law enforcement authorities are currently conducting a pre-trial investigation.

Virgilijus Motiejūnas Chief Financial Officer, tel. +37068789362