North America Pay TV Market Analysis Report 2024: Region Sees Steep Drop in Pay TV Subscribers - 41 Million Decline from 2015-2023, Slowing to 10 Million by 2029

The decline in Pay TV penetration is set to be a significant trend impacting the media landscape over the next decade.

The report details that the number of Pay TV subscribers, which stood at 111 million in 2015, is expected to plummet to about 60 million by 2029. This paints a stark picture for Pay TV services in the region, as the US anticipates losing 51% of its subscribers, amounting to a reduction of nearly 49 million consumers. Canada is not immune to the trend, facing a decline of 23%, which translates to a drop of 3 million subscribers.

Key Insights from the Report:

Pay TV Penetration: A sharp fall from 85% penetration in 2015 to a projected 43% by 2029, with the US expected to dip below the 50% mark as early as 2024.

As the market continues to evolve, this report provides essential data and analysis for industry stakeholders, media professionals, and analysts looking to understand the trajectory of the Pay TV industry in North America. The research offers an incisive look into the future of television consumption and the dynamics of subscriber activities, with projections up to the year 2029.

