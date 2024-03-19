Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Trends Analysis Report 2024 - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution Type, By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud/Web-Based, Hybrid), By End-User, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global manufacturing execution system in life sciences market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2024 to 2030

The adoption of manufacturing execution system (MES) is emerging as a key factor in the life science industry, helping to improve efficiency, compliance, and innovation across production processes. In North America, MES implementation is experiencing a significant surge in the life science sector, highlighting its transformative impact on manufacturing workflows.

Life science industries, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, require a sophisticated approach to manufacturing management. MES provides integrated and data-driven solutions that are instrumental in meeting and exceeding regulatory requirements, reducing risks, and ensuring product quality.







The growing demand for precision and quality in life science manufacturing is a key driver of market growth. MES enables companies to optimize production workflows, minimize errors, and maintain consistency in product development. Its flexibility and agility are especially valuable as the industry shifts toward personalized medicine and innovative therapies. Moreover, the prominence of Industry 4.0 technologies has bolstered the adoption of MES.

Integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics creates an intelligent manufacturing ecosystem for life science manufacturers. This connectivity enables real-time monitoring, control, and data-driven decision-making, enhancing operational efficiency. Increasing demand for productivity, faster time-to-market, and superior product quality boost the adoption of MES in the life science industry. MES is becoming a central hub in the pursuit of a seamless, interconnected, and technologically advanced future in modern manufacturing.



Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Report Highlights

The software solution type segment held the largest share in 2023 due to the high demand for paperless manufacturing, shift towards digitalization, and automation in manufacturing processes

The on-premise deployment segment held the largest share in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. The on-premise MES system offers ease of storing data on premises and does not rely on heavy internet, which will not hamper communication

Such factors drive its adoption in the market. On the other hand, the cloud/web-based deployment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2030

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies end-use segment held the largest share of 48.4% in 2023. This can be attributed to the high adoption of MES in this segment owing to the shifting trend towards automation and digitalization

North America dominated the global market with a share of 31.0% in 2023 owing to the presence of key players including Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, and Siemens AG. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2030

Various strategies, such as product development, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions, are adopted by key players, which is driving the market competition

For instance, in September 2023, Korber and Endeavor partnered to facilitate the integration of Werum PAS-X MES with SAP's ERP platform. This partnership aims to provide a seamless solution for businesses that use these two software solutions for their operations

Company Profiles

ABB

Korber AG

MasterControl Solutions, Inc.

AVEVA?Group Limited

Cognizant

Rockwell Automation

nagarro

Siemens AG

Emerson Electric Co.

iBase-t

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Data Validation

1.6. Model Details



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent market outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing demand for personalized medicine

3.2.1.2. Growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector

3.2.1.3. Technological advancements

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. High implementation costs and complexity

3.3. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market: Solution Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definitions and Scope

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Movement Analysis

4.4. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Solution Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4.1. Software

4.4.2. Services



Chapter 5. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market: Deployment Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definitions and Scope

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Movement Analysis

5.4. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size & Trend Analyses, by Deployment, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.1. On-Premise

5.4.2. Cloud/Web-based

5.4.3. Hybrid



Chapter 6. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definitions and Scope

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Movement Analysis

6.4. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market Size & Trend Analyses, by End-User, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.1. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

6.4.2. Medical Device Companies

6.4.3. Others (CDMOs, CROs, etc.)



Chapter 7. Manufacturing Execution System in Life Sciences Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Solution Type, Deployment, & End-User

7.1. Regional Market Dashboard

7.2. Global Regional Market Snapshot

7.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.2.1. Innovators

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wa1ju

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment