Kornit Digital Reveals New Opportunities for Brands and Retailers, Sportswear, Home Décor, and Screen Printers with Robust Showcase at FESPA Digital Print Expo 2024

Retailers and brands embrace new Kornit Atlas MAX PLUS, reinforcing the highest standards of quality, reliability, vibrant color matching, and unwavering consistency

Preview of “Max Transfer,” Kornit’s innovative direct-to-film offering in a single direct-to-garment solution, enables brands and retailers to expand their applications with unparalleled hand-feel, enhanced durability, and placement versatility





Atlas MAX POLY raises the bar for vibrant, colorful, custom digital decoration on polyester and poly-blended sportswear – while designers and creators enhance opportunities in home décor with robust Kornit Presto MAX





Kornit Apollo highlighted in virtual demos– delivering an unprecedented offering for on-demand production at scale for efficient nearshore production



AMSTERDAM, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FESPA Global Print Expo 2024 – Further securing its position as the worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit or the “Company”) today announced it is showcasing new opportunities for brands and retailers, custom sportswear, home decor, and customized designers with its new showcase at FESPA Global Print Expo 2024. As part of these enhanced solutions, brands and retailers can capitalize on Kornit’s next generation direct-to-garment offering, Atlas MAX PLUS – specifically designed to deliver the highest standards of quality, reliability, and color vibrancy across their businesses. Attendees are additionally offered a sneak peek at Kornit’s breakthrough, direct-to-film solution, MAX Transfer, enabling both brands and retailers to expand application offerings with a unique hand-feel, enhanced durability, and placement versatility.

“Kornit has a proven history of innovation and pushing boundaries. At FESPA, we are proud to enhance this leadership with our latest solutions, providing customers with the creativity, flexibility, and productivity they and the industry need to address key challenges of speed to market, inventory reduction and sustainability,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital.

FESPA’s accompanying Sportswear Pro 2024 event will feature the Kornit Atlas MAX POLY coupled with Orion Smart Curing. Targeting the sportswear segment, the solution transforms professional and recreational sportswear, teamwear and licensed gear with vibrant creations on polyester and poly-blended apparel. Designers, producers, and creators in home décor can experience Kornit Presto MAX, which offers the industry’s first brilliant white printing on colored fabrics. The new NeoPigment™ Vivido ink achieves darker, deeper blacks and deeper colors, setting new standards with a pigment-based process.

Screen printers can experience virtual demos of the Kornit Apollo, which delivers unprecedented scalable on-demand production, while learning about our innovative commercial terms, designed to reduce barriers to entry.

A Digital Printing Revolution: Kornit MAX PLUS and Kornit MAX Transfer

Kornit MAX PLUS is an all-in-one system for decorated apparel – now incorporating smart curing, flexible pallet sizing, automated calibration, and unmatched color consistency. The system takes the proven Atlas MAX platform to the next level with productivity of up to 150 garments per hour. The integrated solution pushes smart production even further for production flexibility, consistency, and quality.

In an industry clamoring for innovation and versatility, Kornit is proudly announcing a technology demonstration of Kornit MAX Transfer– a breakthrough enhancement to its esteemed Atlas MAX PLUS collection. This marks a significant milestone, as the solution emerges as one of the industry’s first industrial solutions tailored for direct-to-film printing. A transformative leap forward for a market in transition, the solution can produce hundreds of impressions per hour without the mess of powders. Designed for those who demand the best, the offering delivers unparalleled hand feel, print quality and durability while adhering to Kornit’s commitment to sustainability.

Underscoring these solutions is the introduction of Kornit’s next generation of Raster Image Processing (K-RIP) software. The solution is specifically designed to help brands and producers easily meet customer demands for color accuracy and matching.

Join Kornit Digital at FESPA Global Print Expo 2024

Kornit will feature its latest solutions portfolio powered by sustainable digital textile production at the FESPA Global Print Expo 2024. The event takes place on March 19-22 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, at Kornit Digital Booth at Hall 12, Stand A10.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

Kornit Media Contact

Craig Librett

Public Relations

Craig.librett@kornit.com

Kornit Investor Contact

Jared Maymon

Global Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Finance

jared.maymon@kornit.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e2d299d-d650-4a43-96e6-c3be4fe3c34a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a36e57d-745d-4a65-883a-f622ba079f0d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ba5d2ab-e834-4ec1-a532-aa84874ea5ab