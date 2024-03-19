RightBRIDGE to Offer Exclusive Access to Advanced Retirement Plan Data

SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalROCK, the creators of the RightBRIDGE Product Suite, is pleased to announce that it has reached an exclusive agreement with Retirement Learning Center (RLC). The agreement makes CapitalROCK the only technology company with access to RLC’s Retirement Plan Snapshots. This gives RightBRIDGE users the ability to license and access advanced retirement plan data that can typically only be found by looking through lengthy plan documents.



RLC’s proprietary database of detailed Plan Snapshots covers roughly 85% of Americans participating in their employer’s plan. Each Plan Snapshot is a unique amalgamation of plan document, audit report, and 5500 filing. Plan Snapshots are curated by RLC’s ERISA Consulting Group. Supported plan types include 401(k), 403(b), pension, governmental and nonqualified deferred compensation plans. Plan Snapshots provide the key details needed to facilitate fair and balanced rollover conversations with clients and prospects, making it a useful tool for financial professionals.

When RightBRIDGE users license the RLC data they will be able to download complete RLC Plan Snapshots and utilize the plan data within the rollover analysis in RightBRIDGE.

CapitalROCK VP of Product, Tyson Crane, expressed excitement about the new rollover functionality and said “The data that we have licensed from RLC is hard to come by. If you’re looking for this sort of advanced plan data, you’re chasing down retirement plan documents and performing hours of due diligence. Now that the Plan Snapshots are accessible in RightBRIDGE, our users can find this data in a couple of clicks.” Where applicable, Plan Snapshot data will be automatically incorporated into the rollover analysis. Key data fields will now be automatically completed with data from Plan Snapshots replacing the need for financial professionals to input this data manually.

About CapitalROCK: CapitalROCK, the makers of RightBRIDGE, provides financial services firms with a powerful and configurable rules engine to determine and document the suitability or best interest status of proposed rollovers, account types, and products.

RightBRIDGE systems help more than 50 broker-dealers, representing more than 120,000 financial professionals, meet their compliance obligations for regulatory rules, regulations, and exemptions. Specifically, Reg BI, PTE 2020-02, New York Reg 187, and others.

Each RightBRIDGE deployment is configured for the licensing broker-dealer's specific products, policies, and compliance requirements. Each analysis is accompanied by CapitalROCK's exclusive ReasonText™. ReasonText™ is automatically generated, client and recommendation specific text that documents why or why not a proposed action meets the licensing broker-dealer's best interest requirements.

