Global and China Automotive AUTOSAR Platform Research Report 2024: AUTOSAR Attracts Increasing Attention in the Chinese Market, and Localization is Accelerating

AUTOSAR Platform research: the pace of spawning the domestic basic software + full-stack chip solutions quickens.



In the trend towards software-defined vehicles, AUTOSAR is evolving towards a more open and cooperative ecosystem.



On December 7, 2023, AUTOSAR released the latest standard AUTOSAR Release R23-11. From a functional perspective, the update focuses on three aspects: information security, functional safety and communication protocol stack. In the Release R23-11, the architecture of AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform (AP) is readjusted, and its functions are reorganized and described. The architecture is re-divided into Foundation, Platform Service, Standardized App/Interface and Vehicle Service.



Wherein, the function components (FC) of Vehicle Service are not required to be deployed on every Machine of the AP, but available within the vehicle. Platform Service is partially responsible for providing specific functions for a single AP Machine; Standardized App/Interface provides standard interfaces or applications; Foundation provides local functions and C++ library of an AP Machine.



In addition to continuous efforts to upgrade and improve functional standards, AUTOSAR will take a more open attitude and cooperate with other third-party organizations to build a new automotive ecosystem and favor the boom of the intelligent vehicle market, in the face of new trends such as software-defined vehicles.



In March 2023, AUTOSAR, COVESA, Eclipse SDV and SOAFE jointly formed the SDV Alliance, a "collaboration of collaborations". The main purpose of the collaboration is to align efforts in the SDV ecosystem. By embracing existing descriptions of SDV from each of these efforts, as well as other external organizations, the SDV Alliance will agree on a clear and unified definition of what constitutes an SDV.



The Alliance will then look at the different technologies, methodologies, and standards of each organization and show how they can work together for the development of the SDV. Recognizing that the SDV is conceptually too complex to be handled in a single industry consortium, and by looking at each of the organization's core competencies and varied execution environments, the Alliance will pool these skills to create a joint SDV vision.



At CES 2024, the SDV Alliance announced its first integration blueprint, contributing to promoting software-defined vehicles.



Mass production of intelligent driving solutions based on AUTOSAR AP is increasing.



As autonomous driving domain controllers are spawned and installed in vehicles, supported by solutions of major suppliers, intelligent driving software based on AUTOSAR AP has also achieved mass production and application, and keeps increasing. As well as intelligent driving domain controllers for Volkswagen ID series that use AUTOSAR AP basic software, intelligent driving solutions for multiple vehicle models of Chinese independent brands, like Geely Boyue L and Changan NEVO A05, have also adopted AUTOSAR AP solutions since 2022.



Freetech launched ODIN Digital Intelligence Base, a domain control solution that includes FAS, its self-developed autonomous driving software platform. FAS, middleware self-developed on hardware driver, contain standard middleware AUTOSAR CP and AUTOSAR AP and non-standard middleware FTZen (FTZen Middleware System), and enables EM management, status machine management, EOL, communication management and data services, node services and so on. Accordingly, the FAS toolchain also provides configurations for AP, CP, and non-standard middleware.



Based on ODIN Digital Intelligence Base, Freetech has launched multiple domain controller products such as ADC 15, ADC 20, ADC 25 and ADC30, and has mass-produced them.



HoloMatic tailored basic software HoloSAR for autonomous driving application scenarios. HoloSAR meets AUTOSAR standards and SOA, and consists of three parts: AP, Frameworks and Adapter. HoloSAR builds a complete, loosely coupled and scalable software architecture, supports global communication and diagnosis protocols like DDS, SOME/IP, Zero-Copy and DoIP, and can provide flexible engineering configuration and a complete code generation toolchain, greatly reducing the workload of migration and deployment of autonomous driving algorithms for different hardware domain control platforms. HoloMatic's software and hardware integrated autonomous driving solution has been designated by leading automakers like Chery and Dongfeng, and has begun to be installed in several new vehicle models of Chery STERRA and Dongfeng Aeolus e? from late 2023.



AUTOSAR attracts increasing attention in the Chinese market, and localization is accelerating.



Driven by the boom of intelligent vehicles in China, AUTOSAR catches the increasing attention of the Chinese market, specifically:



First, AUTOSAR works hard on layout in the Chinese market. In 2022, the organization established China Center in the country. By organizing AUTOSAR-related public training, cooperating with universities, and holding AUTOSAR open conferences, it makes greater efforts to promote and improve its services in the Chinese market.



Moreover, the number of AUTOSAR's Chinese members is increasing, and they have a bigger say. The number of AUTOSAR's members in China increased from 21 in 2019 to over 60 in 2023, and Neusoft Reach, iSoft, Jingwei HiRain are all its premium partners. In 2023, Huawei became AUTOSAR's Premium Partner Plus (there are only three worldwide, and the other two are Vector and Denso). Premium Partner Plus need to send a Project Leader to participate in management of formulation of AUTOSAR standards, and co-decision on standardization, In the future, ever more Chinese voices will be heard in formulation of AUTOSAR specifications.



Second, in China there are increasing software vendors using AUTOSAR. Neusoft Reach, iSoft, Jingwei HiRain, Huawei, Baidu, EnjoyMove Tech, HoloMatic Technology, Freetech, Novauto, Hinge Tech, Zhicong Technology, and CICV among others make product layout in line with AUTOSAR standards.



Third, in the trend towards localization of automotive chips and OS in China, AUTOSAR software vendors vigorously adapt to domestic MCUs and other chip products, accelerating mass production and application of Chinese full-stack solutions. Under the wave of localization of basic software and chips, there is an increasing demand for independent R&D of automotive software platforms. In China, AUTOSAR-based software development has also transitioned from the 'introduction phase' to the 'application phase', and will enter the 'innovation phase' in the future, absorbing the quintessence of AUTOSAR and empowering independent automotive software development. In recent years, quite a few basic software vendors have worked on adaptation to domestic MCU and OS products to accelerate the mass production of domestic solutions and application in vehicles.



Finally, factors including intelligent vehicle development and policies will bring the opportunities of domestic replacement of AUTOSAR, especially in the field of intelligent driving. With the rapid iteration of EEA, a unified standard for intelligent driving basic software middleware has yet to form. Currently AUTOSAR AP is one of the options, and many OEMs or suppliers with software strength, such as Technomous, Zuxia Technology and IMotion Automotive Technology, will choose to self-develop middleware products.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of AUTOSAR

1.1 Introduction to AUTOSAR Standard

1.2 Classification of AUTOSAR

1.3 AUTOSAR Adaptive Platform (AP)

1.4 AUTOSAR Partnership

1.5 Development of AUTOSEMO in China



2 Status Quo and Trends of AUTOSAR Market

2.1 Status Quo of AUTOSAR Market

2.2 AUTOSAR Solution Layout of Main Suppliers

2.3 AUTOSAR Localization in China

2.4 AUTOSAR Development Route



3 AUTOSAR Application and Cases

3.1 Application of AUTOSAR by OEMs

3.2 Application Trends of AUTOSAR in Central Integrated Architecture

3.3 Application of AUTOSAR in Vehicle OS

3.4 AUTOSAR Application in Ethernet and Other Communications

3.5 AUTOSAR Application in Intelligent Driving

3.6 AUTOSAR Application in Vehicle Control

3.7 AUTOSAR Application in Cockpits

3.8 AUTOSAR Application in OTA



4 Foreign AUTOSAR Companies

4.1 Vector

4.2 Elektrobit

4.3 ETAS

4.4 WindRiver

4.5 KPIT

4.6 TaTa Elxsi

4.7 Autron

4.8 Siemens Mentor Graphics

4.9 Apex.AI

4.10 PopcornSAR



5 Chinese AUTOSAR Companies

5.1 Neusoft Reach

5.2 Huawei

5.3 iSoft

5.4 Jingwei HiRain

5.5 Hinge Technology

5.6 Lancong Technology

5.7 Novauto

5.8 UAES

5.9 Zuxia Technology

