Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market 2023-2028: Honeywell HBT, Johnson Controls, SEVO Systems, Fike, Eaton, are Continuously Innovating their Fire Safety Solutions

Dublin, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global data center fire detection and suppression market is expected to reach a value of $1.79 billion by 2028 from $1.16 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.52% from 2022-2028

HYGOOD Acoustic Nozzle, iFLOW Technology, and special fire suppression agents such as clean agent fire extinguishants, inert gas like nitrogen or argon, or high-pressure water mist fire suppression systems such as HI-FOG from Marioff are witnessing a growth in adoption in fire suppression systems for fire hazards in data centers.

The increasing number of internet users and growth in the use of advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and digitalization across all industries will increase the demand for data center investments by colocation, hyperscale, enterprises, and telecommunication providers.

The data center fire detection and suppression market witnessed significant growth with a central dominance from the APAC region, followed by regions such as North America and Europe, followed by emerging areas such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa regarding the number of projects. The Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are developing data center markets.

Many new investments are witnessed in these regions; thus, the growing investments will increase demand for the data center fire detection and suppression market. The APAC region dominated the industry regarding several data center investments and thus emerged as the dominant location for emerging demand for fire safety products in 2022.

Many colocation providers' data centers are constructing facilities phased, depending on the market demand. Over the next few years, there is expected to be more demand for advanced fire safety systems in developing regions. Vendors such as Honeywell HBT, Johnson Controls, SEVO Systems, Fike, Eaton, and others constantly innovate their fire safety solutions for data centers.

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

The fire suppression segment dominated the market and is projected to witness the highest fire safety systems segmental growth rate during the forecast period. Fire suppression systems play a critical role in fire safety in data centers. These systems employ various techniques, such as water-based sprinkles, gas-based solutions, inert agents, and chemical extinguishers. The data center operator often prefers a gas-based fire suppression system due to their success in safeguarding server rooms and IT equipment.

Under the deployment locations segment, the technical space/room level segment held the higher data center fire detection and suppression market share due to its importance in the day-to-day operation and the characteristics of the machines in these rooms. Different fire suppression and detection techniques and products are used in server rooms or data halls.

Some common fire suppression and fire detection products are used globally in data centers in technical space (server room/ data hall). For example, inert gas fire suppression suits servers and data rooms. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has set two standards, NFPA 75 and NFPA 76, specifically designed for data center fire safety protection.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global data center fire detection and suppression market?

What is the projected growth rate of the global data center fire detection and suppression market?

What are the latest trends in the data center fire detection and suppression market?

What is the projected growth rate of the global data center fire suppression market?

Who are the key players in the data center fire detection and suppression market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 323 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Innovations in Fire Suppression Systems

Hygood Acoustic Nozzle

Iflow Technology

Water Mist Fire Suppression Systems

Inert Gas Fire Suppression Systems

Chemical/Synthetic Gas Fire Suppression Systems

AI in Fire Detection & Suppression

Real-Time Monitoring

Automated Fire Suppression Systems

Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

Demand for Edge Data Centers

Market Growth Enablers

Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement Boosted by Colocation Investments

Increased Hyperscale Data Center Investments

Increase in Fire Incidents

Electrical Failures

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Inadequate Maintenance

Human Error

Examples of Major Data Center Fire Incidents

High Rack Power Density

Increase in Energy Density with AI & ML Adoption

IT Equipment's Increased Rack Density

Market Restraints

Smoke Detection System Issues

False Alarm

Structural Barriers

Supply Chain Challenges

Data Center Fire Overview

Reasons for Data Center Fire

Fuel

Heat

Oxygen & Chemical Chain Reaction

Causes of Data Center Fire

Electrical Failures

Ups Batteries

Inadequate Maintenance

Human Error

Industry Fire & Safety Standards

Fire Protection for Critical Areas in Data Centers

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Automatic

AVA PREVENT

Cannon Fire Protection

Carrier

Danfoss Fire Safety

Eaton

Encore Fire Protection

Fike

Fireboy-Xintex (A Darley Company)

Halma

Hochiki Europe

Honeywell HBT

InControl Systems

Johnson Controls

Minimax (Viking Group)

Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems

Robert Bosch

Securiton

SEVO Systems

Siemens

Smith & Sharks (India)

STANG Korea

Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)

The Chemours Company

The Hiller Companies

Torvac Solutions

WAGNER Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be0fpk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment