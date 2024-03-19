Shell plc – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2023
Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2023
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiaries undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2023 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft) and is furnished with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) according to Section 13(q) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934
This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments.
Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.
Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiaries undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control do not form the scope of this Report.
Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.
Government
Government includes any national, regional, or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.
Project
Payments are reported at project level except those payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession, or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.
“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.
Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types:
Production entitlements
These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.
In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.
In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.
Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.
Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.
Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2023, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.
Bonuses
These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.
License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.
Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge, or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.
Other
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).
When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.
Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value, or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.
Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.
Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.
Report on Payments to Governments [1]
|Government Reports (in USD)
|Countries:
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Europe
|Germany
|–
|82,865,836
|–
|–
|–
|–
|82,865,836
|Italy
|–
|124,462,214
|103,701,724
|–
|83,370,761
|–
|311,534,699
|Norway
|2,056,539,150
|1,761,137,182
|–
|–
|-2,015,300
|–
|3,815,661,032
|United Kingdom
|–
|445,794,129
|–
|–
|9,357,525
|–
|455,151,654
|Asia
|Brunei Darussalam
|3,842,049
|73,685,646
|8,352,280
|–
|–
|–
|85,879,975
|India
|–
|-14,990,868
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,990,868
|Kazakhstan
|–
|208,412,179
|–
|–
|–
|–
|208,412,179
|Malaysia
|2,756,801,167
|363,608,996
|543,358,866
|–
|–
|–
|3,663,769,029
|Middle East
|Oman
|503,863,549
|3,587,243,932
|–
|–
|800,000
|–
|4,091,907,481
|Qatar
|1,996,846,875
|1,735,524,464
|–
|–
|29,806,461
|–
|3,762,177,800
|Oceania
|Australia
|–
|1,399,536,784
|505,563,062
|–
|13,937,901
|255,455
|1,919,293,202
|Africa
|Egypt
|–
|57,067,436
|–
|1,692,706
|–
|–
|58,760,142
|Mauritania
|–
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|Nigeria
|3,467,712,631
|587,644,761
|727,850,830
|–
|146,099,334
|–
|4,929,307,556
|Somalia
|–
|–
|–
|–
|915,000
|–
|915,000
|Tanzania
|–
|–
|–
|–
|207,273
|–
|207,273
|Tunisia
|–
|9,184,700
|5,168,442
|–
|–
|–
|14,353,142
|North America
|Canada
|–
|306,623,010
|45,496,962
|–
|36,213,734
|–
|388,333,706
|Mexico
|–
|–
|–
|–
|63,635,480
|–
|63,635,480
|United States
|–
|12,406,378
|1,214,008,510
|–
|36,672,082
|–
|1,263,086,970
|South America
|Argentina
|–
|–
|102,446,535
|–
|1,083,019
|–
|103,529,554
|Bolivia
|–
|–
|–
|–
|528,534
|–
|528,534
|Brazil
|195,531,788
|528,769,030
|1,200,661,424
|25,354,087
|1,809,352,157
|–
|3,759,668,486
|Colombia
|–
|–
|–
|–
|367,220
|–
|367,220
|Suriname
|–
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|Trinidad and Tobago
|504,952,691
|9,643,946
|5,160,601
|–
|12,629,218
|–
|532,386,456
|Total
|11,486,089,900
|11,278,619,755
|4,461,769,236
|47,146,793
|2,242,960,399
|255,455
|29,516,841,538
- This report is not corrected for rounding.
Germany
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|CITY OF DINSLAKEN
|–
|1,122,046
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,122,046
|CITY OF WUERZBURG
|–
|112,029
|–
|–
|–
|–
|112,029
|CITY OF GELSENKIRCHEN
|–
|1,382,536
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,382,536
|CITY OF WESSELING
|–
|11,294,830
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11,294,830
|CITY OF FLOERSHEIM
|–
|277,361
|–
|–
|–
|–
|277,361
|CITY OF LUDWIGSHAFEN
|–
|214,435
|–
|–
|–
|–
|214,435
|CITY OF COLOGNE
|–
|7,864,094
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7,864,094
|TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG
|–
|60,598,505
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60,598,505
|Total
|–
|82,865,836
|–
|–
|–
|–
|82,865,836
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH
|–
|82,865,836
|–
|–
|–
|–
|82,865,836
|Total
|–
|82,865,836
|–
|–
|–
|–
|82,865,836
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Italy
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|BASILICATA REGION (VDA)
|–
|–
|58,510,327
|–
|–
|–
|58,510,327
|CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|1,273,528
|–
|–
|–
|1,273,528
|GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|727,730
|–
|–
|–
|727,730
|MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|545,798
|–
|–
|–
|545,798
|VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|5,048,629
|–
|2,893,788
|–
|7,942,417
|TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO
|–
|124,462,214
|29,501,006
|–
|714,085
|–
|154,677,305
|REGIONE BASILICATA
|–
|–
|5,365,039
|–
|79,762,888
|–
|85,127,927
|COMUNE DI GORGOGLIONE
|–
|–
|315,440
|–
|–
|–
|315,440
|COMUNE DI CORLETO PERTICARA
|–
|–
|2,050,361
|–
|–
|–
|2,050,361
|MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|181,933
|–
|–
|–
|181,933
|MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|181,933
|–
|–
|–
|181,933
|Total
|–
|124,462,214
|103,701,724
|–
|83,370,761
|–
|311,534,699
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET
|–
|124,462,214
|103,701,724
|–
|83,370,761
|–
|311,534,699
|Total
|–
|124,462,214
|103,701,724
|–
|83,370,761
|–
|311,534,699
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Norway
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|OLJEDIREKTORATET
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-2,015,300
|–
|-2,015,300
|PETORO AS
|1,213,530,457
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,213,530,457
|SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP
|–
|1,761,137,182
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,761,137,182
|EQUINOR ASA
|843,008,693
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|843,008,693
|Total
|2,056,539,150
|1,761,137,182
|–
|–
|- 2 015 300
|–
|3,815,661,032
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ORMEN LANGE
|2,056,539,150
|[C]
|–
|–
|–
|-3,250,590
|–
|2,053,288,560
|NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|—
|–
|–
|–
|1,011,830
|–
|1,011,830
|Entity level payment:
|A/S NORSKE SHELL
|—
|1,761,137,182
|–
|–
|223,460
|–
|1,761,360,642
|Total
|2,056,539,150
|1,761,137,182
|–
|–
|- 2 015 300
|–
|3,815,661,032
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
- Includes payment in kind of $1,213,530,457 for 15,705 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $843,008,693 for 10,910 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $2,056,539,150 for 26,615 KBOE valuated at market price
United Kingdom
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
|–
|445,794,129
|–
|–
|–
|–
|445,794,129
|NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9,224,083
|–
|9,224,083
|THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND
|–
|–
|–
|–
|133,442
|–
|133,442
|Total
|–
|445,794,129
|–
|–
|9,357,525
|–
|455,151,654
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS
|–
|-43,370,657
|–
|–
|501,950
|–
|-42,868,707
|ONEGAS WEST
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,845,153
|–
|2,845,153
|UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|794,101
|–
|794,101
|UK OFFSHORE OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,142,139
|–
|1,142,139
|UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|231,747
|–
|231,747
|WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|381,619
|–
|381,619
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL U.K. LIMITED
|–
|489,164,786
|–
|–
|3,460,816
|–
|492,625,602
|Total
|–
|445,794,129
|–
|–
|9,357,525
|–
|455,151,654
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Brunei Darussalam
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY
|–
|73,685,646
|–
|–
|–
|–
|73,685,646
|PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI
|3,842,049
|–
|8,352,280
|–
|–
|–
|12,194,329
|Total
|3,842,049
|73,685,646
|8,352,280
|–
|–
|–
|85,879,975
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED
|–
|55,794,941
|–
|–
|–
|–
|55,794,941
|SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI BV
|3,842,049
|17,890,705
|8,352,280
|–
|–
|–
|30,085,034
|Total
|3,842,049
|73,685,646
|8,352,280
|–
|–
|–
|85,879,975
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
India
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
|–
|-14,990,868
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,990,868
|Total
|–
|-14,990,868
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,990,868
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED
|–
|-14,990,868
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,990,868
|Total
|–
|-14,990,868
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,990,868
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Kazakhstan
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE
|–
|208,412,179
|–
|–
|–
|–
|208,412,179
|Total
|–
|208,412,179
|–
|–
|–
|–
|208,412,179
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|KARACHAGANAK
|–
|208,412,179
|–
|–
|–
|–
|208,412,179
|Total
|–
|208,412,179
|–
|–
|–
|–
|208,412,179
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Malaysia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD
|1,291,094,317
|[A]
|–
|24,760,706
|–
|–
|–
|1,315,855,023
|PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)
|1,030,571,625
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,030,571,625
|MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT
|–
|–
|518,598,160
|[C]
|–
|–
|–
|518,598,160
|KETUA PENGARAH LHDNM
|–
|362,675,180
|–
|–
|–
|–
|362,675,180
|PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN BHD
|80,602,291
|[D]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|80,602,291
|BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY
|354,532,934
|[E]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|354,532,934
|PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (MIRI)
|–
|933,816
|–
|–
|–
|–
|933,816
|Total
|2,756,801,167
|363,608,996
|543,358,866
|–
|–
|–
|3,663,769,029
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED
|–
|28,616,146
|1,412,148
|–
|–
|–
|30,028,294
|SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
|1,807,106,962
|[F]
|233,145,621
|354,365,330
|[G]
|–
|–
|–
|2,394,617,913
|SARAWAK OIL AND GAS
|949,694,205
|[H]
|88,945,058
|187,581,388
|[I]
|–
|–
|–
|1,226,220,651
|Entity level payment:
|SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
|–
|2,664,721
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,664,721
|SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD
|–
|3,512,754
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,512,754
|SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED
|–
|2,438,862
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,438,862
|SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
|–
|608,917
|–
|–
|–
|–
|608,917
|SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.
|–
|3,676,917
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,676,917
|Total
|2,756,801,167
|363,608,996
|543,358,866
|–
|–
|–
|3,663,769,029
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
- Includes payment in kind of $241,287,179 for 11,653 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $1,051,600,094 for 11,619 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $332,028,595 for 16,160 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $698,543,029 for 7,825 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $119,689,443 for 5,754 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $398,908,717 for 4,431 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $67,478,994 for 3,110 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $ 13,123,297 for 182 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $354,532,934 for 3,852 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $1,807,106,961 for 19,489 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $349,431,732 for 3,796 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $640,794,767 for 30,923 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $310,692,393 for 3,988 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $ 119,689,443 for 5,754 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $ 49,476,985 for 635 KBOE valuated at market price.
Oman
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|–
|3,587,243,932
|–
|–
|800,000
|–
|3,588,043,932
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERALS
|503,863,549
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|503,863,549
|Total
|503,863,549
|3,587,243,932
|–
|–
|800,000
|–
|4,091,907,481
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BLOCK 6 CONCESSION
|–
|3,587,243,932
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,587,243,932
|BLOCK 10 CONCESSION
|503,863,549
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|150,000
|–
|504,013,549
|BLOCK 11 CONCESSION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|250,000
|–
|250,000
|BLOCK 42 CONCESSION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|150,000
|–
|150,000
|BLOCK 55 CONCESSION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|250,000
|–
|250,000
|Total
|503,863,549
|3,587,243,932
|–
|–
|800,000
|–
|4,091,907,481
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
- Includes payment in kind of $57,676,933 for 4,397 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $446,186,616 for 5,420 KBOE valuated at Govt. selling price.
- Includes payment in kind of $57,676,933 for 4,397 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $446,186,616 for 5,420 KBOE valuated at Govt. selling price.
Qatar
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|QATAR ENERGY
|1,996,846,875
|1,735,524,464
|–
|–
|29,806,461
|–
|3,762,177,800
|Total
|1,996,846,875
|1,735,524,464
|–
|–
|29,806,461
|–
|3,762,177,800
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|PEARL GTL
|1,996,846,875
|1,735,524,464
|–
|–
|29,806,461
|–
|3,762,177,800
|Total
|1,996,846,875
|1,735,524,464
|–
|–
|29,806,461
|–
|3,762,177,800
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Australia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE
|–
|1,399,536,784
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,399,536,784
|BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|197,604
|–
|197,604
|DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY
|–
|–
|161,424,179
|–
|107,018
|–
|161,531,197
|DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,154,172
|–
|1,154,172
|WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10,401,841
|255,455
|10,657,296
|OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE
|–
|–
|344,138,883
|–
|–
|–
|344,138,883
|DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES
|–
|–
|–
|–
|552,059
|–
|552,059
|RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,525,207
|–
|1,525,207
|Total
|–
|1,399,536,784
|505,563,062
|–
|13,937,901
|255,455
|1,919,293,202
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|NORTH WEST SHELF
|–
|–
|161,424,179
|–
|–
|–
|161,424,179
|QGC PROJECT
|–
|77,937,697
|344,138,883
|–
|13,830,883
|255,455
|436,162,918
|PRELUDE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|107,018
|–
|107,018
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
|–
|1,321,599,087
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,321,599,087
|Total
|–
|1,399,536,784
|505,563,062
|–
|13,937,901
|255,455
|1,919,293,202
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Egypt
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|–
|57,067,436
|–
|1,250,646
|–
|–
|58,318,082
|GANOUB EL WADI PETROLEUM HOLDING
|–
|–
|–
|442,060
|–
|–
|442,060
|Total
|–
|57,067,436
|–
|1,692,706
|–
|–
|58,760,142
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|442,060
|–
|–
|442,060
|Entity level payment:
|BG DELTA LIMITED - EGYPT BRANCH
|–
|54,554,015
|–
|–
|–
|–
|54,554,015
|BG ROSETTA LIMITED
|–
|2,513,421
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,513,421
|SHELL EGYPT N.V.
|–
|–
|–
|1,250,646
|–
|–
|1,250,646
|Total
|–
|57,067,436
|–
|1,692,706
|–
|–
|58,760,142
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Mauritania
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM, ENERGY AND MINES
|–
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|DW MAURITANIA EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|1,500,000
|–
|–
|1,500,000
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Nigeria
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|139,994,044
|–
|139,994,044
|NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|3,467,712,631
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,467,712,631
|NIGERIAN UPSTREAM PETROLEUM REGULATORY COMMISSION
|–
|–
|727,850,830
|[B]
|–
|1,732,350
|–
|729,583,180
|FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
|–
|587,644,761
|[C]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|587,644,761
|NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4,287,050
|–
|4,287,050
|NIGERIA POLICE TRUST FUND
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85,890
|–
|85,890
|Total
|3,467,712,631
|587,644,761
|727,850,830
|–
|146,099,334
|–
|4,929,307,556
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
|752,858,858
|[D]
|279,780,569
|[E]
|453,852,738
|[F]
|–
|30,450,830
|–
|1,516,942,995
|PSC 1993 (OML133)
|–
|157,121,109
|[G]
|—
|–
|–
|–
|157,121,109
|EAST ASSET
|864,363,603
|[H]
|—
|—
|–
|–
|–
|864,363,603
|WEST ASSET
|1,850,490,170
|[I]
|—
|—
|–
|–
|–
|1,850,490,170
|Entity level payment:
|THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED
|–
|150,743,083
|273,998,092
|–
|115,648,504
|–
|540,389,679
|Total
|3,467,712,631
|587,644,761
|727,850,830
|–
|146,099,334
|–
|4,929,307,556
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
- Includes payment in kind of $3,467,712,631 for 66,284 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $453,852,738 for 5,323 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $436,901,678 for 5,114 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $752,858,858 for 8,857 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $279,780,569 for 3,267 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $453,852,738 for 5,323 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $157,121,109 for 1,847 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $864,363,603 for 35,379 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $1,850,490,170 for 22,047 KBOE valuated at market price.
Somalia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND MINERAL RESOURCES
|–
|–
|–
|–
|915,000
|–
|915,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|915,000
|–
|915,000
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|SOMALIA EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|915,000
|–
|915,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|915,000
|–
|915,000
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Tanzania
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|PETROLEUM UPSTREAM REGULATORY AUTHORITY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|207,273
|–
|207,273
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|207,273
|–
|207,273
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BLOCK 1 & 4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|207,273
|–
|207,273
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|207,273
|–
|207,273
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Tunisia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES
|–
|–
|1,923,800
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|1,923,800
|MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
|–
|9,184,700
|3,244,642
|–
|–
|–
|12,429,342
|Total
|–
|9,184,700
|5,168,442
|–
|–
|–
|14,353,142
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
|–
|9,184,700
|5,168,442
|[B]
|–
|–
|–
|14,353,142
|Total
|–
|9,184,700
|5,168,442
|–
|–
|–
|14,353,142
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
- Includes payment in kind of $1,923,800 for 36 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $1,923,800 for 36 KBOE valuated at market price.
Canada
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
|–
|–
|1,884,599
|–
|34,918,629
|–
|36,803,228
|PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA
|–
|105,295,402
|–
|–
|–
|–
|105,295,402
|RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA
|–
|201,327,608
|-141,945
|–
|–
|–
|201,185,663
|MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT
|–
|–
|–
|–
|600,076
|–
|600,076
|MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC)
|–
|–
|43,754,308
|–
|695,029
|–
|44,449,337
|Total
|–
|306,623,010
|45,496,962
|–
|36,213,734
|–
|388,333,706
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ATHABASCA OIL SANDS
|–
|306,623,010
|–
|–
|–
|–
|306,623,010
|FOOTHILLS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|118,371
|–
|118,371
|GREATER DEEP BASIN
|–
|–
|1,884,599
|–
|33,737,939
|–
|35,622,538
|GROUNDBIRCH
|–
|–
|43,754,308
|–
|1,295,105
|–
|45,049,413
|SABLE DEEPWATER
|–
|–
|-141,945
|–
|–
|–
|-141,945
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL CANADA ENERGY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,062,319
|–
|1,062,319
|Total
|–
|306,623,010
|45,496,962
|–
|36,213,734
|–
|388,333,706
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Mexico
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA LA ESTABILIZACION Y EL DESARROLLO
|–
|–
|–
|–
|36,692,167
|–
|36,692,167
|SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|26,943,313
|–
|26,943,313
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|63,635,480
|–
|63,635,480
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL EXPLORACIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V.
|–
|–
|–
|–
|63,635,480
|–
|63,635,480
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|63,635,480
|–
|63,635,480
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
United States
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|–
|13,500,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13,500,000
|STATE OF LOUISIANA
|–
|-1,093,622
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-1,093,622
|STATE OF ALASKA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES
|–
|–
|–
|–
|243,408
|–
|243,408
|OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
|–
|–
|1,214,008,510
|–
|36,428,674
|–
|1,250,437,184
|Total
|–
|12,406,378
|1,214,008,510
|–
|36,672,082
|–
|1,263,086,970
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ALASKA EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|243,408
|–
|243,408
|GOM (WEST)
|–
|–
|135,958,686
|–
|312,440
|–
|136,271,126
|GOM (CENTRAL)
|–
|–
|1,078,049,824
|–
|521,436
|–
|1,078,571,260
|GOM EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35,594,798
|–
|35,594,798
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL PETROLEUM INC.
|–
|13,500,000
|–
|–
|–
|–
|13,500,000
|SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY
|–
|-1,093,622
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-1,093,622
|Total
|–
|12,406,378
|1,214,008,510
|–
|36,672,082
|–
|1,263,086,970
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Argentina
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|PROVINCIA DE SALTA
|–
|–
|3,590,412
|–
|–
|–
|3,590,412
|PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN
|–
|–
|98,856,123
|–
|1,083,019
|–
|99,939,142
|Total
|–
|–
|102,446,535
|–
|1,083,019
|–
|103,529,554
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|ACAMBUCO
|–
|–
|3,590,412
|–
|–
|–
|3,590,412
|ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS
|–
|–
|98,856,123
|–
|1,083,019
|–
|99,939,142
|Total
|–
|–
|102,446,535
|–
|1,083,019
|–
|103,529,554
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Bolivia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|528,534
|–
|528,534
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|528,534
|–
|528,534
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|HUACARETA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|528,534
|–
|528,534
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|528,534
|–
|528,534
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Brazil
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA
|–
|–
|1,200,661,424
|–
|1,809,033,081
|–
|3,009,694,505
|PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA
|195,531,788
|[A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|195,531,788
|SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL
|–
|528,769,030
|–
|–
|–
|–
|528,769,030
|AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS
|–
|–
|–
|25,354,087
|319,076
|–
|25,673,163
|Total
|195,531,788
|528,769,030
|1,200,661,424
|25,354,087
|1,809,352,157
|–
|3,759,668,486
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|BC-10
|–
|–
|28,591,236
|–
|1,172,147
|–
|29,763,383
|BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|469,766
|–
|469,766
|BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA
|27,416,425
|[B]
|–
|998,565,014
|–
|1,803,888,142
|–
|2,829,869,581
|BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|–
|–
|–
|25,354,087
|2,518,517
|–
|27,872,604
|LIBRA PSC
|168,115,363
|[C]
|–
|173,505,174
|–
|–
|–
|341,620,537
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA
|–
|528,769,030
|–
|–
|1,303,585
|–
|530,072,615
|Total
|195,531,788
|528,769,030
|1,200,661,424
|25,354,087
|1,809,352,157
|–
|3,759,668,486
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
- Includes payment in kind of $195,531,788 for 2,591 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $27,416,425 for 374 KBOE valuated at market price.
- Includes payment in kind of $168,115,363 for 2217 KBOE valuated at market price.
Colombia
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|367,220
|–
|367,220
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|367,220
|–
|367,220
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|SHELL EP OFFSHORE VENTURES LIMITED SUCURSAL COLOMBIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|367,220
|–
|367,220
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|367,220
|–
|367,220
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Suriname
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|STAATSOLIE MAATSCHAPPIJ
|–
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payment:
|SURINAME EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|18,600,000
|–
|–
|18,600,000
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Trinidad and Tobago
|Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments:
|BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE
|–
|9,643,946
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9,643,946
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY AFFAIRS
|504,952,691
|–
|5,160,601
|–
|12,629,218
|–
|522,742,510
|Total
|504,952,691
|9,643,946
|5,160,601
|–
|12,629,218
|–
|532,386,456
|Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects:
|CENTRAL BLOCK
|–
|9,643,946
|5,160,601
|–
|882,085
|–
|15,686,632
|NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)
|104,165,663
|–
|–
|–
|2,140,203
|–
|106,305,866
|EAST COAST MARINE AREA
|158,639,550
|–
|–
|–
|1,986,939
|–
|160,626,489
|TT EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,451,788
|–
|1,451,788
|TT DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|886,700
|–
|886,700
|Entity level payment:
|BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH
|242,147,478
|–
|–
|–
|4,475,866
|–
|246,623,344
|BG TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LIMITED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|805,637
|–
|805,637
|Total
|504,952,691
|9,643,946
|5,160,601
|–
|12,629,218
|–
|532,386,456
- For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g., activities and payment types), please refer to pages 1-3 of the Report.
Cautionary note
The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report “Shell” and “Shell group” and “Group” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. “Subsidiaries“, “Shell subsidiaries”, and “Shell companies” as used in this Report refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The term “joint venture”, “joint operations”, “joint arrangements”, and “associates” may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Payments to governments