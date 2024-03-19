Shell plc – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2023

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2023

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiaries undertakings (hereinafter referred to as “Shell”) for the year 2023 as required under the UK’s Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft) and is furnished with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) according to Section 13(q) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiaries undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control do not form the scope of this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional, or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except those payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession, or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

“Substantially interconnected” means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types:

Production entitlements

These are the host government’s share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government’s share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell’s income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2023, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge, or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

Other

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value, or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments [1]

Government Reports (in USD) Countries: Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Europe Germany – 82,865,836 – – – – 82,865,836 Italy – 124,462,214 103,701,724 – 83,370,761 – 311,534,699 Norway 2,056,539,150 1,761,137,182 – – -2,015,300 – 3,815,661,032 United Kingdom – 445,794,129 – – 9,357,525 – 455,151,654 Asia Brunei Darussalam 3,842,049 73,685,646 8,352,280 – – – 85,879,975 India – -14,990,868 – – – – -14,990,868 Kazakhstan – 208,412,179 – – – – 208,412,179 Malaysia 2,756,801,167 363,608,996 543,358,866 – – – 3,663,769,029 Middle East Oman 503,863,549 3,587,243,932 – – 800,000 – 4,091,907,481 Qatar 1,996,846,875 1,735,524,464 – – 29,806,461 – 3,762,177,800 Oceania Australia – 1,399,536,784 505,563,062 – 13,937,901 255,455 1,919,293,202 Africa Egypt – 57,067,436 – 1,692,706 – – 58,760,142 Mauritania – – – 1,500,000 – – 1,500,000 Nigeria 3,467,712,631 587,644,761 727,850,830 – 146,099,334 – 4,929,307,556 Somalia – – – – 915,000 – 915,000 Tanzania – – – – 207,273 – 207,273 Tunisia – 9,184,700 5,168,442 – – – 14,353,142 North America Canada – 306,623,010 45,496,962 – 36,213,734 – 388,333,706 Mexico – – – – 63,635,480 – 63,635,480 United States – 12,406,378 1,214,008,510 – 36,672,082 – 1,263,086,970 South America Argentina – – 102,446,535 – 1,083,019 – 103,529,554 Bolivia – – – – 528,534 – 528,534 Brazil 195,531,788 528,769,030 1,200,661,424 25,354,087 1,809,352,157 – 3,759,668,486 Colombia – – – – 367,220 – 367,220 Suriname – – – 18,600,000 – – 18,600,000 Trinidad and Tobago 504,952,691 9,643,946 5,160,601 – 12,629,218 – 532,386,456 Total 11,486,089,900 11,278,619,755 4,461,769,236 47,146,793 2,242,960,399 255,455 29,516,841,538

Germany

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: CITY OF DINSLAKEN – 1,122,046 – – – – 1,122,046 CITY OF WUERZBURG – 112,029 – – – – 112,029 CITY OF GELSENKIRCHEN – 1,382,536 – – – – 1,382,536 CITY OF WESSELING – 11,294,830 – – – – 11,294,830 CITY OF FLOERSHEIM – 277,361 – – – – 277,361 CITY OF LUDWIGSHAFEN – 214,435 – – – – 214,435 CITY OF COLOGNE – 7,864,094 – – – – 7,864,094 TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG – 60,598,505 – – – – 60,598,505 Total – 82,865,836 – – – – 82,865,836 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH – 82,865,836 – – – – 82,865,836 Total – 82,865,836 – – – – 82,865,836

Italy

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BASILICATA REGION (VDA) – – 58,510,327 – – – 58,510,327 CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY – – 1,273,528 – – – 1,273,528 GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY – – 727,730 – – – 727,730 MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY – – 545,798 – – – 545,798 VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY – – 5,048,629 – 2,893,788 – 7,942,417 TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO – 124,462,214 29,501,006 – 714,085 – 154,677,305 REGIONE BASILICATA – – 5,365,039 – 79,762,888 – 85,127,927 COMUNE DI GORGOGLIONE – – 315,440 – – – 315,440 COMUNE DI CORLETO PERTICARA – – 2,050,361 – – – 2,050,361 MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY – – 181,933 – – – 181,933 MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY – – 181,933 – – – 181,933 Total – 124,462,214 103,701,724 – 83,370,761 – 311,534,699 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET – 124,462,214 103,701,724 – 83,370,761 – 311,534,699 Total – 124,462,214 103,701,724 – 83,370,761 – 311,534,699

Norway

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OLJEDIREKTORATET – – – – -2,015,300 – -2,015,300 PETORO AS 1,213,530,457 [A] – – – – – 1,213,530,457 SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP – 1,761,137,182 – – – – 1,761,137,182 EQUINOR ASA 843,008,693 [B] – – – – – 843,008,693 Total 2,056,539,150 1,761,137,182 – – - 2 015 300 – 3,815,661,032 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ORMEN LANGE 2,056,539,150 [C] – – – -3,250,590 – 2,053,288,560 NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS — – – – 1,011,830 – 1,011,830 Entity level payment: A/S NORSKE SHELL — 1,761,137,182 – – 223,460 – 1,761,360,642 Total 2,056,539,150 1,761,137,182 – – - 2 015 300 – 3,815,661,032

United Kingdom

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS – 445,794,129 – – – – 445,794,129 NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY – – – – 9,224,083 – 9,224,083 THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND – – – – 133,442 – 133,442 Total – 445,794,129 – – 9,357,525 – 455,151,654 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS – -43,370,657 – – 501,950 – -42,868,707 ONEGAS WEST – – – – 2,845,153 – 2,845,153 UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS – – – – 794,101 – 794,101 UK OFFSHORE OPERATED – – – – 1,142,139 – 1,142,139 UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED – – – – 231,747 – 231,747 WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED – – – – 381,619 – 381,619 Entity level payment: SHELL U.K. LIMITED – 489,164,786 – – 3,460,816 – 492,625,602 Total – 445,794,129 – – 9,357,525 – 455,151,654

Brunei Darussalam

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY – 73,685,646 – – – – 73,685,646 PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI 3,842,049 – 8,352,280 – – – 12,194,329 Total 3,842,049 73,685,646 8,352,280 – – – 85,879,975 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO LIMITED – 55,794,941 – – – – 55,794,941 SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI BV 3,842,049 17,890,705 8,352,280 – – – 30,085,034 Total 3,842,049 73,685,646 8,352,280 – – – 85,879,975

India

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT – -14,990,868 – – – – -14,990,868 Total – -14,990,868 – – – – -14,990,868 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED – -14,990,868 – – – – -14,990,868 Total – -14,990,868 – – – – -14,990,868

Kazakhstan

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE – 208,412,179 – – – – 208,412,179 Total – 208,412,179 – – – – 208,412,179 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: KARACHAGANAK – 208,412,179 – – – – 208,412,179 Total – 208,412,179 – – – – 208,412,179

Malaysia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 1,291,094,317 [A] – 24,760,706 – – – 1,315,855,023 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 1,030,571,625 [B] – – – – – 1,030,571,625 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT – – 518,598,160 [C] – – – 518,598,160 KETUA PENGARAH LHDNM – 362,675,180 – – – – 362,675,180 PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN BHD 80,602,291 [D] – – – – – 80,602,291 BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY 354,532,934 [E] – – – – – 354,532,934 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (MIRI) – 933,816 – – – – 933,816 Total 2,756,801,167 363,608,996 543,358,866 – – – 3,663,769,029 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED – 28,616,146 1,412,148 – – – 30,028,294 SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,807,106,962 [F] 233,145,621 354,365,330 [G] – – – 2,394,617,913 SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 949,694,205 [H] 88,945,058 187,581,388 [I] – – – 1,226,220,651 Entity level payment: SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED – 2,664,721 – – – – 2,664,721 SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD – 3,512,754 – – – – 3,512,754 SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED – 2,438,862 – – – – 2,438,862 SHELL OIL & GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC – 608,917 – – – – 608,917 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. – 3,676,917 – – – – 3,676,917 Total 2,756,801,167 363,608,996 543,358,866 – – – 3,663,769,029

Oman

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE – 3,587,243,932 – – 800,000 – 3,588,043,932 MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERALS 503,863,549 [A] – – – – – 503,863,549 Total 503,863,549 3,587,243,932 – – 800,000 – 4,091,907,481 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BLOCK 6 CONCESSION – 3,587,243,932 – – – – 3,587,243,932 BLOCK 10 CONCESSION 503,863,549 [B] – – – 150,000 – 504,013,549 BLOCK 11 CONCESSION – – – – 250,000 – 250,000 BLOCK 42 CONCESSION – – – – 150,000 – 150,000 BLOCK 55 CONCESSION – – – – 250,000 – 250,000 Total 503,863,549 3,587,243,932 – – 800,000 – 4,091,907,481

Qatar

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: QATAR ENERGY 1,996,846,875 1,735,524,464 – – 29,806,461 – 3,762,177,800 Total 1,996,846,875 1,735,524,464 – – 29,806,461 – 3,762,177,800 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: PEARL GTL 1,996,846,875 1,735,524,464 – – 29,806,461 – 3,762,177,800 Total 1,996,846,875 1,735,524,464 – – 29,806,461 – 3,762,177,800

Australia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE – 1,399,536,784 – – – – 1,399,536,784 BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL – – – – 197,604 – 197,604 DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY – – 161,424,179 – 107,018 – 161,531,197 DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE – – – – 1,154,172 – 1,154,172 WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL – – – – 10,401,841 255,455 10,657,296 OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE – – 344,138,883 – – – 344,138,883 DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES – – – – 552,059 – 552,059 RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH – – – – 1,525,207 – 1,525,207 Total – 1,399,536,784 505,563,062 – 13,937,901 255,455 1,919,293,202 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: NORTH WEST SHELF – – 161,424,179 – – – 161,424,179 QGC PROJECT – 77,937,697 344,138,883 – 13,830,883 255,455 436,162,918 PRELUDE – – – – 107,018 – 107,018 Entity level payment: SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD – 1,321,599,087 – – – – 1,321,599,087 Total – 1,399,536,784 505,563,062 – 13,937,901 255,455 1,919,293,202

Egypt

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION – 57,067,436 – 1,250,646 – – 58,318,082 GANOUB EL WADI PETROLEUM HOLDING – – – 442,060 – – 442,060 Total – 57,067,436 – 1,692,706 – – 58,760,142 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION – – – 442,060 – – 442,060 Entity level payment: BG DELTA LIMITED - EGYPT BRANCH – 54,554,015 – – – – 54,554,015 BG ROSETTA LIMITED – 2,513,421 – – – – 2,513,421 SHELL EGYPT N.V. – – – 1,250,646 – – 1,250,646 Total – 57,067,436 – 1,692,706 – – 58,760,142

Mauritania

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM, ENERGY AND MINES – – – 1,500,000 – – 1,500,000 Total – – – 1,500,000 – – 1,500,000 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: DW MAURITANIA EXPLORATION – – – 1,500,000 – – 1,500,000 Total – – – 1,500,000 – – 1,500,000

Nigeria

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – – – – 139,994,044 – 139,994,044 NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3,467,712,631 [A] – – – – – 3,467,712,631 NIGERIAN UPSTREAM PETROLEUM REGULATORY COMMISSION – – 727,850,830 [B] – 1,732,350 – 729,583,180 FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE – 587,644,761 [C] – – – – 587,644,761 NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE – – – – 4,287,050 – 4,287,050 NIGERIA POLICE TRUST FUND – – – – 85,890 – 85,890 Total 3,467,712,631 587,644,761 727,850,830 – 146,099,334 – 4,929,307,556 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 752,858,858 [D] 279,780,569 [E] 453,852,738 [F] – 30,450,830 – 1,516,942,995 PSC 1993 (OML133) – 157,121,109 [G] — – – – 157,121,109 EAST ASSET 864,363,603 [H] — — – – – 864,363,603 WEST ASSET 1,850,490,170 [I] — — – – – 1,850,490,170 Entity level payment: THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED – 150,743,083 273,998,092 – 115,648,504 – 540,389,679 Total 3,467,712,631 587,644,761 727,850,830 – 146,099,334 – 4,929,307,556

Somalia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND MINERAL RESOURCES – – – – 915,000 – 915,000 Total – – – – 915,000 – 915,000 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: SOMALIA EXPLORATION – – – – 915,000 – 915,000 Total – – – – 915,000 – 915,000

Tanzania

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: PETROLEUM UPSTREAM REGULATORY AUTHORITY – – – – 207,273 – 207,273 Total – – – – 207,273 – 207,273 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BLOCK 1 & 4 – – – – 207,273 – 207,273 Total – – – – 207,273 – 207,273

Tunisia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: ENTERPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES – – 1,923,800 [A] – – – 1,923,800 MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC – 9,184,700 3,244,642 – – – 12,429,342 Total – 9,184,700 5,168,442 – – – 14,353,142 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: HASDRUBAL CONCESSION – 9,184,700 5,168,442 [B] – – – 14,353,142 Total – 9,184,700 5,168,442 – – – 14,353,142

Canada

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA – – 1,884,599 – 34,918,629 – 36,803,228 PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA – 105,295,402 – – – – 105,295,402 RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA – 201,327,608 -141,945 – – – 201,185,663 MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT – – – – 600,076 – 600,076 MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) – – 43,754,308 – 695,029 – 44,449,337 Total – 306,623,010 45,496,962 – 36,213,734 – 388,333,706 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ATHABASCA OIL SANDS – 306,623,010 – – – – 306,623,010 FOOTHILLS – – – – 118,371 – 118,371 GREATER DEEP BASIN – – 1,884,599 – 33,737,939 – 35,622,538 GROUNDBIRCH – – 43,754,308 – 1,295,105 – 45,049,413 SABLE DEEPWATER – – -141,945 – – – -141,945 Entity level payment: SHELL CANADA ENERGY – – – – 1,062,319 – 1,062,319 Total – 306,623,010 45,496,962 – 36,213,734 – 388,333,706

Mexico

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: FONDO MEXICANO DEL PETROLEO PARA LA ESTABILIZACION Y EL DESARROLLO – – – – 36,692,167 – 36,692,167 SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACION – – – – 26,943,313 – 26,943,313 Total – – – – 63,635,480 – 63,635,480 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL EXPLORACIÓN Y EXTRACCIÓN DE MÉXICO, S.A. DE C.V. – – – – 63,635,480 – 63,635,480 Total – – – – 63,635,480 – 63,635,480

United States

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE – 13,500,000 – – – – 13,500,000 STATE OF LOUISIANA – -1,093,622 – – – – -1,093,622 STATE OF ALASKA DEPT. OF NATURAL RESOURCES – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE – – 1,214,008,510 – 36,428,674 – 1,250,437,184 Total – 12,406,378 1,214,008,510 – 36,672,082 – 1,263,086,970 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ALASKA EXPLORATION – – – – 243,408 – 243,408 GOM (WEST) – – 135,958,686 – 312,440 – 136,271,126 GOM (CENTRAL) – – 1,078,049,824 – 521,436 – 1,078,571,260 GOM EXPLORATION – – – – 35,594,798 – 35,594,798 Entity level payment: SHELL PETROLEUM INC. – 13,500,000 – – – – 13,500,000 SHELL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY – -1,093,622 – – – – -1,093,622 Total – 12,406,378 1,214,008,510 – 36,672,082 – 1,263,086,970

Argentina

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: PROVINCIA DE SALTA – – 3,590,412 – – – 3,590,412 PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN – – 98,856,123 – 1,083,019 – 99,939,142 Total – – 102,446,535 – 1,083,019 – 103,529,554 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: ACAMBUCO – – 3,590,412 – – – 3,590,412 ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS – – 98,856,123 – 1,083,019 – 99,939,142 Total – – 102,446,535 – 1,083,019 – 103,529,554

Bolivia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA – – – – 528,534 – 528,534 Total – – – – 528,534 – 528,534 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: HUACARETA – – – – 528,534 – 528,534 Total – – – – 528,534 – 528,534

Brazil

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA – – 1,200,661,424 – 1,809,033,081 – 3,009,694,505 PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO SA 195,531,788 [A] – – – – – 195,531,788 SECRETARIA DA RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL – 528,769,030 – – – – 528,769,030 AGENCIA NACIONAL DO PETROLEO GAS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTIVEIS – – – 25,354,087 319,076 – 25,673,163 Total 195,531,788 528,769,030 1,200,661,424 25,354,087 1,809,352,157 – 3,759,668,486 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: BC-10 – – 28,591,236 – 1,172,147 – 29,763,383 BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA – – – – 469,766 – 469,766 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A AND ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA 27,416,425 [B] – 998,565,014 – 1,803,888,142 – 2,829,869,581 BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS – – – 25,354,087 2,518,517 – 27,872,604 LIBRA PSC 168,115,363 [C] – 173,505,174 – – – 341,620,537 Entity level payment: SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA – 528,769,030 – – 1,303,585 – 530,072,615 Total 195,531,788 528,769,030 1,200,661,424 25,354,087 1,809,352,157 – 3,759,668,486

Colombia

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS – – – – 367,220 – 367,220 Total – – – – 367,220 – 367,220 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SHELL EP OFFSHORE VENTURES LIMITED SUCURSAL COLOMBIA – – – – 367,220 – 367,220 Total – – – – 367,220 – 367,220

Suriname

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: STAATSOLIE MAATSCHAPPIJ – – – 18,600,000 – – 18,600,000 Total – – – 18,600,000 – – 18,600,000 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payment: SURINAME EXPLORATION – – – 18,600,000 – – 18,600,000 Total – – – 18,600,000 – – 18,600,000

Trinidad and Tobago

Government Reports (in USD) [1] Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments: BOARD OF INLAND REVENUE – 9,643,946 – – – – 9,643,946 MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY AFFAIRS 504,952,691 – 5,160,601 – 12,629,218 – 522,742,510 Total 504,952,691 9,643,946 5,160,601 – 12,629,218 – 532,386,456 Project Reports (in USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects: CENTRAL BLOCK – 9,643,946 5,160,601 – 882,085 – 15,686,632 NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 104,165,663 – – – 2,140,203 – 106,305,866 EAST COAST MARINE AREA 158,639,550 – – – 1,986,939 – 160,626,489 TT EXPLORATION – – – – 1,451,788 – 1,451,788 TT DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA – – – – 886,700 – 886,700 Entity level payment: BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO BRANCH 242,147,478 – – – 4,475,866 – 246,623,344 BG TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LIMITED – – – – 805,637 – 805,637 Total 504,952,691 9,643,946 5,160,601 – 12,629,218 – 532,386,456

